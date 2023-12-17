Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn’t change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been astonishing. In that time the share price melted like a snowbank in the desert, down 70%. So we are relieved to see a slight improvement for long-term holders. The thing to think about is whether the business has really been transformed?

The recent rise of 13% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let’s take a look at the historical fundamentals.

Given that Okta wasn’t profitable in the last twelve months, it’s unlikely we’ll see a strong correlation between its share price and earnings per share (EPS). Revenue is arguably our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies generally expect strong revenue growth. This is because fast revenue growth can easily be extrapolated to forecast profits, which are often of considerable size.

Over the past three years, Okta’s revenue saw a compounded growth rate of 35% per year. This is faster than most for-profit companies. So why has the share price declined 19% per year over the same time? You’ll want to take a close look at the balance sheet as well as the deficit. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn’t translate to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company may have to raise capital.

The company’s revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

We’re pleased to report that the CEO receives a more modest salary than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It’s always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but the more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it’s worth checking out what analysts think Okta will earn in the future (free profit forecast).

Okta delivered a TSR of 19% over the last twelve months. But that return is less than the market. The good thing is that it’s still a profit, and it’s actually better than the average return of 7% over half a decade. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors as it continues to execute on its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. Take risks, for example – Okta has 2 warning signs We think you should know about it.

But note: Okta may not be the best stock to buy, So take a look at this Free A list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

