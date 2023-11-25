SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — okex The leading Web3 technology company has released the update for November 25, 2023.

OKEx Wallet’s Ordinals Market Captures Over 90% Market Share in the BTC Ordinals Space

According to recent data from trusted analytics provider Dune, OKEx Wallet’s Ordinals Market, a leading platform for trading and writing BRC-20 and BTC NFTs, has recently emerged as the dominant platform in the BTC ordinals space. With the percentage share of volume traded by marketplace reaching 91.7% on November 19 and 90.2% on November 21, OKEx has solidified its position as the go-to hub for BTC ordinals trading.

Additionally, OKEx’s Ordinals market saw record-breaking trading volume, surpassing the USD30 million mark for the first time in 2023 on November 18 and 19.

OKEx Wallet is the first multi-chain wallet to support Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 trading through the launch of its Ordinals Market. OKEx is a longtime supporter of the Bitcoin ecosystem, having integrated the Lightning Network into its centralized exchange two years ago to enable faster and cheaper BTC deposits and withdrawals.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 80 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

