OKEx unveils ‘Be a Crypto Player’ campaign in India promoting Web3 expansion

In a strategic move coinciding with the 2023 International Cricket Championship final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, OKEx, a leading Web3 technology company, has launched its cricket-themed ‘Be a Crypto Player’ Web3 advertising campaign in India. The campaign aims to position OKEx as a significant Web3 player in the Indian market by showcasing its comprehensive suite of Web3 products.

Ad campaign featuring Ajay encourages web3 exploration

The campaign, which launches with the major acquisition of X (formerly known as Twitter) in the Indian market on November 19, revolves around a character named Ajay engrossed in the international cricket championship final. Inspired by the voice of OKEx, Ajay is encouraged to become a crypto player and join a huge community in a new economic system powered by Web3.

OKEx’s Web3 wallet shines in ad

The primary objective of the ad is to inspire a wider audience to embrace the world of Web3 through the OKEx Wallet, which is designed to make crypto accessible to everyone. The ad emphasizes the benefits of OKEx’s all-in-one Web3 wallet, which provides access to 200,000 tokens through its DEX aggregator, as well as access to thousands of NFTs and DApps across nearly 80 blockchains. Presented in Hindi and English, the ad also highlights OKEx’s recent addition of Hindi support to its Web3 wallet.

OKEx CMO highlights importance of India in Web3 expansion

“India’s growing enthusiasm for crypto and its position as an important market for Web3 users has led us to prioritize the country in our expansion efforts,” said Haider Rafiq, Chief Marketing Officer, OKEx. He said the campaign aims to introduce the Indian market to the world of Web3, encouraging users to responsibly explore the possibilities offered by blockchain technology.

Campaign follows successful OKEx Crypto Cricket Cup

The campaign closely follows the success of the OKEx Crypto Cricket Cup, an interactive competition held from October 5 to November 5 in conjunction with the 2023 International Cricket Championship. With participation from over 80,000 users, the contest aims to educate eligible participants about Web3, award exclusive cricket-themed NFTs and a share of a prize pool of over US$200,000.

Strengthening connections through Web3 activations

As part of its expansion strategy in India, OKEx’s Web3 team plans to expand its connection with India’s thriving developer community. This includes hosting Web3 activations, hackathons, and side events at major developer conferences such as EthSign, Polygon Connect, and ETH India during December.

About OKX and its Web3 products

OKEx, a leading global Web3 technology company, offers a comprehensive suite of products for both beginners and experts. These include OKEx Wallet, a secure and versatile crypto wallet; DEX, a multi-chain decentralized exchange aggregator; NFT Marketplace, a zero-fee marketplace; and Web3 DeFi, a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on multiple protocols across different chains.

In addition to its innovative products, OKEx collaborates with top brands and athletes globally, advocating a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology through its recent global brand campaign, “The System Needs a Rewrite.” Is.

Source: www.cointrust.com