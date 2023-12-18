OKEx’s non-fungible token trading platform overtakes Blurb and OpenSea in daily trading volume as NFT enthusiasts continue trading Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs.

According to data from DappRadar, the OKX NFT marketplace recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $50.33 million as of 2pm Hong Kong time – making it the largest NFT marketplace by daily trading volume. Blur is in second place with a daily trading volume of $13.21 million, followed by Magic Eden with $7.63 million, Unisat with $3.82 million, and OpenSea with $3.25 million.

“OKEx has become the number one NFT marketplace after enabling the trading of BTC Ordinals NFTs,” Nick Rook, COO of Contentify Labs, told The Block. “Blur and OpenSea do not yet allow trading of these Bitcoin-based NFTs, so they are starting to lag in terms of volume due to the huge demand for ordinals.”

The rise of OKEx’s platform comes as NFT trading volume on the Bitcoin network increased to $305.44 million in the week of December 10 to December 17 from $121.28 million the previous week, according to CryptoSlam data. NFT trading volume on Ethereum in the same week was $93.45 million, while Solana saw $90.74 million.

“The primary catalyst behind this remarkable increase can be attributed to OKEx’s strategic support for BRC-20 tokens and Bitcoin ordinals,” said RJ Kay, a researcher at Ethereum scaling firm Taiko. “This includes their collaboration with Unisat Wallet to develop a cross-verification process for indexing BRC-20 transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain and the development of an official BRC-20 explorer.”

However, Kay said it is important to highlight that investment markets, especially emerging and dynamic markets like cryptocurrencies, suffer from dominance bias. “This trend is more pronounced in the crypto market due to its relative immaturity, lack of comprehensive historical data, and predominance of retail investors who are often influenced by market hype.”

Bitcoin ordinals have been a topic of discussion in the industry since the beginning of this year, with many companies trying to cash in on the trend. For example, Ordinals-based Tap Protocol announced over the weekend that it had raised $4.2 million to fund development on Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: www.theblock.co

Source: biz.crast.net