OKEx NFT Trading Volume Surges, Overtakes OpenSea During Ordinals Boom

The OKEx NFT marketplace saw more than $50 million in volume in the 24 hours ending 2pm Hong Kong time. The volume overtook popular rivals OpenSea and pro-focused NFT marketplace Blur.

OKEx’s high volume came with the support of Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs and BRC-20 tokens. NFT transaction volume on Bitcoin increased to $121.8 million between December 10 and December 17, 2023.

Bitcoin Ordinals Rise on OKEx Success

OKEx’s trading volume outpaced rivals Blur, Magic Eden, Unisat and OpenSea, which recorded volumes of $13.21 million, $7.63 million, $3.82 million and $3.25 million in the same period. Magic Eden, the Solana NFT marketplace, supports Bitcoin ordinals, unlike Blur and OpenSea.

Unisat Vol vs OKEx | Source: CoinGecko

One developer attributes the overnight surge to OKEx’s focus on the BRC-20 token standard. OKEx worked with Unisat, the developer of the Ordinals wallet, to create an indexing mechanism for BRC-20 transactions built on the Ordinals token. Soon a blockchain explorer arrived.

OKEx NFT Volume | Source: Dapradar

The Ordinals protocol, made possible by the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade, allows digital files to be denominated in Satoshis, the smallest monetary denomination on the Bitcoin network. Each of these Satoshi has a unique number, an ordinal, which is immutably linked to the transaction. Developer Casey Rodermer released Ordinals in January 2023 to much debate.

Ordinals differ from traditional NFTs because they are not smart contracts pointing to a digital asset. Instead, Rodmore refers to them as digital artifacts. Their lack of smart contract features means that their trading requires decentralized exchanges and wallets.

Ordinances encourage miners

Earlier this year, Galaxy Research predicted that Bitcoin ordinals could create a $3.5 billion market by 2025. Magic Eden Ordinals allows traders to exchange their ordinals without using the over-the-counter method. The most traded Ordinals projects in the last 24 hours are MNCHRM (0.91 BTC), followed by Ordinukis (0.003 BTC).

Adam Back, CEO of Bitcoin infrastructure provider Blockstream, has criticized the ordinances as a waste of the Bitcoin transaction blockspace. Others have praised the protocol for creating more transactions which generate the transaction fees needed to incentivize miners to secure the network. Over 49 million transactions have generated over 2250 BTC in transaction fees.

