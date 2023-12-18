December 19, 2023
OKEx NFT Marketplace Overtakes Blur and OpenSea in Daily Volume


On December 18, OKEx NFT marketplace demonstrated its dominance in the sector by surpassing competitors and achieving a 24-hour trading volume of $50 million.

Recent data indicates that the OKEx NFT marketplace has overtaken OpenSea, Blur, and Magic Eden in terms of 24-hour trading volume.

On December 15, the crypto exchange listed SATS, a BRC-20 standard token, an asset that is not yet supported by competitors like OpenSea and Blur.

DappRadar data shows that the 24-hour trading volume of the OKX NFT marketplace reached nearly $50 million as of 10:00 am UTC on December 18.

While the OKEx NFT marketplace had a trading volume of $50 million at the time of reporting, it has since dropped to around $35 million.

Despite the decrease, the OKEx NFT marketplace remains ahead of other major NFT marketplaces such as Blur, Magic Eden, and OpenSea, with a combined trading volume of approximately $24 million.

The increase in trading volume of the OKEx NFT marketplace can be attributed to the inclusion of Bitcoin ordinals trading by the platform.

In December, Ordinals tokens overloaded the BTC-20 network five times, causing a surge in transfer fees. Transfer fees reached a record high of $37 per transaction last May.

According to NFT data tracker CryptoSlam, the Bitcoin network experienced a significant week, with weekly sales volume reaching $367 million, surpassing Ethereum and Solana, which had a combined weekly trading volume of $91 million.

The surge in Bitcoin NFT sales volume began on December 12, when the Bitcoin network had a daily NFT sales volume of $24 million, followed by Ethereum at around $16 million and Solana at around $6 million.

In addition to the increase in sales of Bitcoin ordinals, the overall NFT sector has also seen a resurgence, with total NFT sales volume reaching $1 billion in November.

In November, the average value of NFT transactions increased by 114%, from $126 to $270. This shows that users are becoming confident in making higher value transactions compared to previous months.

