OKEx launches ‘Be a Crypto Player’ Web3 campaign in India during International Cricket Finals

MUMBAI, India, November 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — okex Leading Web3 technology company today launches its cricket-themed ‘ Become a Crypto Player ‘Web3 advertising campaign in India. Strategically coinciding with the 2023 International Cricket Championship final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on 19 November, the campaign positions OKEx as a leading Web3 player in India and showcases its comprehensive suite of services. web3 products ,

Planned to launch in the Indian market on 19 November with the major acquisition of Engrossed in finals. In the ad, Ajay hears the voice of OKEx encouraging him to become a crypto player and join the community of millions in a new economic system powered by Web3.

The ad aims to inspire a wider audience to embrace the world of Web3 okex wallet , which makes crypto accessible to everyone. The ad highlights the benefits of OKEx’s all-in-one Web3 wallet, which provides access to 200,000 tokens through its DEX aggregator, as well as thousands of NFTs and DApps across nearly 80 blockchains. Available in Hindi as well as English, the ad also marks OKEx’s recent addition of Hindi support to its Web3 wallet.

Haider Rafiq, Chief Marketing Officer of OKEx, said: “India’s growing enthusiasm for crypto and its position as an important market for Web3 users has led us to prioritize the country in our expansion efforts. The campaign aims to introduce the Indian market to the world of Web3, allowing users To encourage people to explore the countless possibilities of Web3 and Blockchain technology. It also reflects our commitment to widen the adoption of this revolutionary technology in the country, and educate people about Web3 and its applications in a responsible manner. “Encourages me to learn.”

This campaign follows the recently launched campaign okex crypto cricket cup , an interactive competition that ran from 5 October to 5 November in conjunction with the 2023 International Cricket Championship. The contest was attended by over 80,000 users and aims to encourage eligible participants to learn about Web3, receive exclusive, cricket-themed NFTs, and compete for a stake in a prize pool worth over USD200,000 Was.

As part of its expansion efforts in India, OKEx’s Web3 team will strengthen its connection with India’s thriving developer community by conducting Web3 activations, hackathons and side events at major developer events during the month of December. The events they will participate in include EthSign, Polygon Connect, and ETH India.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

okex wallet : The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 80 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. included in wallet MPC Technology Which allows users to easily access their wallet independently by removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases.

: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 80 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. included in wallet Which allows users to easily access their wallet independently by removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. dex : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported. nft market : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings on seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings on seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur. web3 defi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across over 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign titled, System needs rewriting Which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

