BENGALURU, India, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced sponsorship of key events at India Blockchain Week (IBW), taking place at Sheraton Grand Whitefield from December 4-10. Bengaluru. During the week, OKEx will sponsor Polygon Connect on December 7 and ETH India from December 8-10, and co-host two developer mixers.

IBW is India’s premier blockchain and Web3 event series that aims to bring together the brightest minds in the blockchain space to explore and discuss the latest developments and innovations in Web3.

polygon connect It will take place on December 7 from 9:00 am (IST) to 18:00 (IST) at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield. Polygon Connect is part of a global initiative that unites every part of Polygon’s ecosystem through live events, hackathons, and community gatherings.

During Polygon Connect, Ankit Bhatia, Product Director (Web3), OKEx, will deliver the keynote address on the main stage from 11:45 (IST) to 12:00 (IST). The keynote will focus on OKEx’s Web3 solutions, including Made with. He will also participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Abstracting the Essence of Web3’ from 17:00 (IST) to 17:30 (IST).

ETH India There is a hackathon that takes place daily from 9:00 (IST) to 18:00 (IST) from 8-10 December, at the KTPO Convention Centre, Whitefield. OKX will be hosting its own hackathon at the event to support the development of its X1 zkEVM Layer 2 network, with a USD5,000 prize awarded to the best X1-related project idea. Attendees who visit OKEx’s booth and create NFTs for free through the OKEx NFT Marketplace will also have the opportunity to receive limited-edition OKEx-branded swag items, such as cricket balls.

As part of its participation in IBW, OKX will also co-host two side events:

During IBW, users based in India who follow okex india’s ex (formerly known as Twitter), download the OKEx Wallet and top up your wallet with crypto, will be eligible to enter a giveaway with the opportunity to claim a stake in the prize pool of 2,000 MATIC tokens* . Additionally, Thomas Chow, Head of Product Marketing (Web3), OKEx, will participate in an IBW panel discussion titled ‘Maximizing Global Reach: GTM Strategies for Web3’ on December 7. During the discussion, he will share his strategies for Web3 product innovation with the panelists. Kyber Network, Calibre, Mantel and Polygon on Stage 2 at Sheraton Grand Whitefield.

Haider Rafiq, Chief Marketing Officer of OKEx, said: “We prioritize strengthening relationships with Web3 developers and builders in India and globally. By sponsoring and co-hosting India Blockchain Week events, we will connect with developers, thinkers and entrepreneurs who we hope will “They will be interested in shaping the development of our Web3 innovations.” Which also includes the newly launched X1 network. We are excited to make a strong impact in the thriving Indian developer community this week.”

The announcement follows OKEx’s recent launch of its cricket-themed ‘Be a Crypto Player’ ad campaign. Strategically coinciding with the 2023 International Cricket Championship final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on 19 November, the campaign positions OKEx as a leading Web3 player in India and showcases its comprehensive suite of Web3 products Is. Available in Hindi in addition to English, the ad marks OKEx’s recent addition of Hindi support to its Web3 wallet.

*More details can be found on MATIC FREE Here

