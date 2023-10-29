listen to this article

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some might say it’s too late to change careers and start a business at 50, but Cesar and Nellie Acosta were determined to reach their version of success through entrepreneurship.

Cesar was a mental health professional for several years, but eventually the desire to start a small business became too strong.

Caesar said, “I quit my job and decided to work on my American dream.”

The couple opened 66 Auto Care & Tires as a family business in south Oklahoma City in 2019, focusing on vehicle repair and maintenance and the application of lean manufacturing models, but just as the flow began, the COVID-19 pandemic She came. Despite the unexpected struggles, Cesar said the business is back on a promising trajectory, but she needed guidance, so she signed up for a local business accelerator for Latino entrepreneurs.

Cesar was one of 11 business owners who participated in StitchCrew’s eight-week OKC Latino Accelerator, which concluded earlier this month. Erica Lucas, co-founder of the organization dedicated to increasing equity in the economy through entrepreneurship, said the fall cohort was made up of a variety of companies that received support through the program from established Latino business leaders and capital providers.

The second group heard from more than 20 mentors. Caesar said he gained a lot of knowledge from those discussions and question-and-answer sessions, especially the value of local networks.

“Networking is something I hadn’t considered, and now I understand how important it is,” Caesar said. “This was an opportunity to start building professional relationships.”

Carlina Leon described her experience participating in the accelerator as an opportunity to meet like-minded entrepreneurs and receive tips to help her succeed in the business world. Leon’s business was born from his deep passion for creating memorable events. Her role in public relations in the oil and gas industry in Venezuela, where she oversaw corporate events for four years, fueled her passion for planning and design.

Now, as the owner of Oklahoma City-based Carly Party Design, Lyons operates with the belief that any occasion offers a chance to create something memorable. She was motivated to participate in the accelerator to receive guidance, which is often lacking in minority-owned businesses, but she said she ultimately gained even more.

Lyon said the experience has been influential for her event planning business. She has already implemented the strategies and advice provided by the mentors and has begun to develop collaborations from partnerships established during the eight-week program.

“The mentors emphasized the importance of strong financial management, marketing strategies, and building a strong support network. He stressed the need for a clear vision and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions,” Lyon said. “Gaining information on how to effectively grow my business was invaluable.”

In addition to business coaching, participants receive a $15,000 non-dilutive grant and access to workspace at the Thunder Launchpad, sponsored by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For Rosa Alvarado and Ray Diaz, co-owners of The Drunk Goat, a food truck business that serves birria tacos and signature snacks like dorinachos and flaming chips, the grant will free up capital for them to spend on their effort to establish a Will allow. Retail presence.

“Hopefully some of our stuff will be available at 7-Eleven and Walmart,” Alvarado said. “Accelerator forced me to go from thinking of myself as just a small food truck to a full-fledged business. That would be the ultimate goal, because we have things that can be pre-packaged and sold, and I know people will love that.’

Jennifer Saez, President of Compliance Consulting Concepts, was among the consultants who shared their experiences and provided guidance to help participants reach their first $1 million in revenue. He stressed the importance of building an initial foundation through the right principles and focus.

Saez has 25 years of government contracting background and seven years of experience as a business owner. He said that in the early development stage where accelerators were partners, it was important to take care of the employees first and implement the right processes.

Saez said, “Don’t worry about profits at first, everything will be fine later on.” “Take care of your people and the profits will follow.”

Saez offered a word of caution to participants based on what he’s seen from some early-stage entrepreneurs. A common mistake business owners make early on, he said, is trying to diversify the skill sets of their employees too much.

“Entrepreneurs stay away from hiring people with similar skills to them, because they think in their mind, ‘I’m already doing this, so I don’t need someone to do it,’ but what happens is What happens is they become overwhelmed and can’t continue to grow the business without burning out,” Saez said.

StitchCrew will host two groups next year. Saez encourages Latino business owners to consider applying.

Saez said, “If anyone wants to take their business to the next level, this is an opportunity to get some great guidance from people who have lived it, breathed it and know what it takes to be able to grow.” Are familiar with him.” “From a strategic, operational and financial point of view, it could open a lot of doors.” Ray Diaz prepares a snack inside The Drunk Goat food truck. The business, founded by Rosa Alvarado and Ray Diaz in 2020, offers signature authentic Mexican drinks and snacks. (Courtesy photo/shot by The Plug)

Source: journalrecord.com