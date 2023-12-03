OK Bears T-shirt debuts in Zara stores worldwide – Cryptosaurus

OK Bears, a PFP NFT collection that launched on Solana in April 2022, recently announced that its T-shirts are being sold at 1149 Zara stores in 74 countries and territories around the world.

The move comes shortly after OK Bear’s studio said it was hoping to expand into the licensed apparel sector with the aim of integrating its brand into mainstream culture. Now it seems that the goal has become a reality.

The feel-good NFT project, founded on the message of spreading hope through art and code, was originally sold for 1.5 SOL (or about $150) in 2022. The current lowest price for an OK Bear NFT is just above 27 SOL, or about $1,625. At the time of writing, this collection is ranked #7 among the top collections on Magic Eden.

The move to display OK Bear on t-shirts comes as Solana’s price continues to surge, up 45% on the month and more than 342% on the year (according to CoinGecko). With its feel-good tagline “We’re all gonna be OK” (#WAGBO), OK Bears has weathered a bearish market, while many other PfP NFT projects on Solana have struggled or switched blockchains ( i.e. y00ts and DeGods).

One way the brand has thrived during difficult times is by partnering with famous athletes like basketball superstar Lonzo Ball to give back to the community. Recently, its ‘Zoe Bear 1/1’ NFT project raised $18,000 to renovate a basketball court for local youth in Los Angeles. It also partnered with the United Nations and RED to provide relief to families displaced by the earthquake in Turkey and fight the pandemic.

According to OK Bears’ website, the two NFTs selected for the Zara drop will earn their holders 50% of the profits generated from the sale, an example of how Web3 can be used for IP licensing innovation.

The collaboration with Zara is seen as a celebration of culture, innovation and the ability of a strong community to inspire positivity and hope.

NFT collecting is moving from digital to IRL

The collaboration between OK Bears and Zara should give holders a reason to celebrate. But OK Bears isn’t the first collection to turn its digital assets into physical merchandise. At Rarity Sniper, we have covered several projects that have launched similar initiatives.

Entrepreneur and influencer Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT collection VFriends has adopted a similar strategy. In September, it announced it was teaming up with toy company Mattel to create physical collectibles.

One thing these NFT projects have in common is their friendly, feel-good atmosphere. This is why they are able to expand their brands by showcasing their NFTs at family-friendly stores around the world.

Only time will tell if the OK Bears T-shirt collection will get the boost it’s hoping for. But right now, it’s hard to do anything but be optimistic on the OK Bears. Here at Rarity Sniper, we’ll keep an eye on any updates to the story.

