Oilseed markets look for support levels

By Barry Coleman, Northern Canola Growers Association

Producers may be wondering what is the main factor driving the recent commodity decline. While crop pressure is a factor, competition from other countries is probably the biggest factor driving prices down. More soybeans are expected to be planted in South America next year, which will impact vegetable oils more than grains.

More than one marketer has noted that the situation in South America will have a huge impact on prices going forward. Due to soybean shortages in Argentina, food exports from the US have been strong. However, that hasn’t helped the soybean oil market, which has fallen 20 percent since the beginning of August. Canola prices are very close to soybean oil prices and have fallen in line.

USDA, in its monthly Oil Crops Outlook, increased the amount of canola oil used in biofuels from 0.1 million pounds to 3.4 billion pounds, partially offset by reductions in food use. Canola oil accounted for 16 percent of total vegetable oil use in the U.S. biofuels sector for the first six months of 2023, nearly tripling in 2022. Closing canola oil stocks for market year 2023-24 are unchanged from last month.

Statistics Canada reported the largest canola crush in September at 922,108 metric tonnes (MT). Total crushing in the country in the two months of the new crop year is 22 percent more than last year. The current crush estimate is 10 million metric tons (MMT) for the year and crush is on pace to reach that level. Many analysts are predicting that the canola crush will exceed record levels. More crushing is expected as three of the six canola crush projects announced last year are under construction, which is expected to result in an additional 5.5-6 MMT of canola. Total crush can reach 18 MMT, an increase of about 50 percent.

This additional capacity is expected to be reflected in the July canola contract. As canola crush expands, canola seed exports will decline, and exports are currently estimated at 7.7 MMT, down from about 8 MMT last year.

November ICE canola futures reached $678 per MT at the close of the session on October 25, up $60 on the day and down $23 per MT over the past two weeks. The January ICE canola futures contract closed at $693 per metric ton, up $4.10 on the day and down $14 per metric ton over the past two weeks. Marketers note that the canola market needs to hold support levels in this range, while fund short positions remain very large.

As of October 25, local cash prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $21.66 to $22.89 for October and November delivery, down $1.70 per hundredweight over the previous two weeks. December canola prices ranged from $22.18 to $23.24, down $1.50 per hundredweight over the past two weeks.

The National Ag Statistics Service reports that 97 percent of North Dakota canola has been harvested. The Northern Canola Growers Association reports that canola acres are still pending harvest in northern North Dakota. Verticillium stripe was reported to be a concern for canola growers last year, while the disease has not been reported to be an issue this year.

