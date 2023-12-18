The oil industry is on pace to end the year in negative territory, after prices rose from $2.67 in January to as high as $5 a gallon over the summer.

The supply-demand mismatch that shaped the first half of 2023 has reversed due to excess supply and sluggish demand, sending oil prices down 4.5% so far and 22% below the 2022 average.

And this is all despite OPEC+ efforts to keep prices high.

Over the past year, OPEC+, a cartel of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia, has been using production cuts to keep oil prices at a low level, which many analysts see near $80 a barrel.

“OPEC+ needs higher prices to finance its domestic budget spending,” Andy Lipo, president of Lipo Oil Associates, said earlier this year. “OPEC+ will continue to take preemptive action if prices fall.”

And it had to, mostly with a significant decline in demand.

“Only the US and India remain strong in demand, but that also appears to be tapering off as we approach the end of the year,” Dennis Kisler, senior vice president at BOK Financial, told Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, Asia’s refining is slowing and Europe has built up stockpiles.

That $80 floor has been breached since November. (On Monday, West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) was trading above $73 a barrel. Brent International (BZ=F) futures were hovering above $78.)

But deep production cuts announced by OPEC+ in early December were not enough to halt the downward trend. In less than a week after OPEC’s announcement, WTI and Brent fell by $5 per barrel, or about 6%.

Recent cutbacks have lacked oversight and are mostly voluntary, Kistler said — something that traders need to have confidence in that they won’t actually reduce production.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks on the second day of the 24th World Petroleum Congress at the Big 4 Building at Stampede Park on September 18, 2023 in Calgary, Canada. (Artur Vidak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

While OPEC production cuts and unilateral cuts from Saudi Arabia were happening throughout this year, non-OPEC producers have been increasing their production. The US exported record amounts of crude in the first half of the year, cushioning the impact of OPEC cuts.

Higher prices earlier this year may have paid OPEC countries’ bills, but according to a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights, uncomfortably high prices have also prompted non-OPEC countries to accelerate investment in their own production. Have inspired.

OPEC’s next move depends on where oil goes.

“If we see WTI prices drop into the low $60s a barrel range, we could see OPEC reemerge with more integrated production restraint with more supervision,” Kisler said.

But recent forecasts indicate that the price of crude oil could be slightly higher than current prices – which are still close to $80.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it estimates the spot price of Brent crude will rise from an average of $78 per barrel in December to an average of $84 in the first half of 2024, “partially driven by recently announced OPEC+ production cuts.” Inspired.”

Natasha Kanaeva, head of global commodity research at JPMorgan, said in a November note that her team sees an average price of Brent crude oil of $81 a barrel this year and $83 a barrel next year, calling it “largely flat.” With expressed hope for “more of the same”. Prices.

By 2025, JPMorgan analysts expect to see a 10% decline in Brent prices, falling to an average of $75 per barrel.

Some forecasts are more gloomy, like City’s, whose analysts cite faster supply growth.

“We maintain a bearish outlook on oil, where we estimate Brent will average $82 in 4Q and $74 for 2024,” wrote Ed Morse, Citi’s global head of commodity research.

