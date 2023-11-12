Oilers’ Hyman scores natural hat trick in first period against Kraken

As miserable as things have been for the Edmonton Oilers lately, people have clearly seen how bad the team’s luck has been. This misfortune is not limited to lack of savings, for it is generally a high-powered crime no less than being bitten by a snake.

So perhaps a big Saturday night from Oilers forward Zack Hyman, who burst out of the gate with a natural first-period hat trick, can stand as a turning point for better puck fortunes.

Zack Hyman had a big debut for the struggling Edmonton Oilers. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

In a span of about nine minutes in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, Hyman scored three consecutive goals for that natural hat trick.

As you can see in the video below, Hyman scored all three goals from the high-priced real estate section of the ice, very close to the goalie’s crease. He displayed a mixture of courage, timing and a little bit of luck to convert 50-50 pucks, rebounds and generally broken plays into goals – something he is adept at.

Hyman made some Oilers history with a natural hat trick; Can Edmonton start getting more of a bounce?

That natural hat trick increased Hyman’s season goal total to seven, giving him 13 points in 13 games.

historically, Hyman rubbed elbows with Connor McDavid and Wayne Gretzky after the accomplishment. McDavid is the most recent Oiler to record a natural hat trick, doing so on February 20, 2021 against the Calgary Flames, while Hyman and Wayne Gretzky are the only Oilers to record a natural hat trick in the first period of a game.

Heading into Saturday, Hyman was a bit cold, having not scored a goal in his previous four games. However, he wasn’t snake bitten on the scale of some of his Oilers teammates, as his shooting percentage this season was still 12.5% ​​before this implosion.

Overall, the Oilers have not been finding the bounce lately.

Via the money puck, the Oilers have scored 12.9 fewer goals than expected in their first 12 games, with only the moribund San Jose Sharks having a worse and more unfortunate start (15.76 fewer than expected). The Washington Capitals were the only other team above double digits in that unfortunate range (-11.7).

Team-related frustrations motivate Leon Draisaitl just as much blow off some steam, his personal struggles have likely been both extreme and unusual. He is one of several other Oilers who have struggled recently and has been limited to just one goal (with seven assists) in his last nine games despite having 26 shots on goal.

However, with Hyman’s latest heroics, the Oilers certainly hope this hot streak becomes contagious.

