Oil watchdogs raise outlook amid Israel-Palestine uncertainty

Global oil markets are regaining confidence as two energy watchdogs shed a positive light on the sector this week despite several geopolitical conflicts and a decline in economic growth globally.

This morning, the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its oil demand growth forecast for 2023 to 2.4 MB/day, driven by US resilience and China’s continued drive higher.

The institution also maintained its forecast that global oil demand will rise to a record annual high of 102.9 MB/day in 2024.

The forecast comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday raised similar forecasts for both 2023 oil demand growth and its overall projection for 2024.

Last week, oil prices fell to their lowest level since July. However, this repeats a relatively consistent annual pattern for the month of October as consumer demand in the US has slowed, a sector analyst pointed out.

“Due to unseasonably warm weather in parts of the country – similar to the UK’s October heatwave – which extended the ‘driving’ season, US demand was particularly strong this year for a longer period than expected,” he said.

The analyst said: “There is little talk that China’s oil demand is at an all-time record high and will remain so for most of 2023.”

Indeed, the IEA report suggests that China is responsible for 1.8 MB/day of the overall 2.4 MB/day increase, pushing demand to 102 MB/day in 2023 – although overall growth will slow to 930 MB/day in 2024. /day is expected. ,

This consistent performance continues despite the fact that economic data reflecting the country’s GDP and PMI are falling below expectations.

The US also displayed unexpectedly strong demand for longer term ones this year, driven by unseasonably warm weather in some parts of the country – similar to the UK’s early October heatwave.

The IEA report also shows that the additional risk premium added to the market has declined following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Although ICE Brent futures fell by $8/bbl during October in response to the attack, widespread fears of major oil producing neighbors like Iran, which produces up to 3mb/d, entering the war remained. Have happened. Unreal.

As a result, the report said the conflict has had “no material impact” on oil supply flows and supply transit remains fast.

Despite G7 sanctions for the country’s war against Ukraine, Russia is still operating healthily above the G7 price cap, with crude oil and product prices other than gasoline and VGO above the $60 cap.

Russian oil exports fell 70 kb/d to 7.5 mb/d in October, as higher crude shipments failed to offset a decline in product flows. Estimated export revenues also fell by $25 million to $18.34 billion.

Meanwhile, both Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed in early November that they would continue their excess voluntary production cuts until the end of the year, which will surely keep the oil market in significant losses until the end of the year.

Source: www.cityam.com