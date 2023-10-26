Oil steady as market eyes Middle East tensions, rise in US crude stockpiles

Crude oil is written on a sticker on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, US, on November 22, 2019. Photo taken on November 22, 2019. Reuters/Angus Mordant/File Photo Get licensing rights

Investors are monitoring developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict

US crude oil reserves increased more than expected – EIA

Macroeconomic concerns continue to limit price gains

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as the market digested a rise in U.S. crude inventories as well as a mix under pressure from tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 3 cents to $90.10 a barrel at 0100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3 cents to $85.36 a barrel.

Benchmark oil contracts edged nearly 2% higher on Wednesday, boosted by continuing concerns about the Middle East conflict.

But prices lacked clear direction on Thursday as investors viewed a rise in US crude stockpiles as a sign of weak recovery and demand.

U.S. crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose 1.4 million barrels in the latest week to 421.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, more than the 240,000-barrel gain expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

“Markets remain volatile due to volatility in the Middle East, but the underlying fundamentals are weaker than expected with product demand surprisingly weak in the US,” Citi analysts said on Thursday.

Refinery crude runs in the US fell by 207,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates also declined 0.5 percentage points to 85.6% of total capacity, EIA data showed.

Investors are expected to keep an eye on developments in the Middle East, amid fears that any escalation would send the oil market into turmoil and disrupt supplies.

Israel has agreed to delay an expected offensive on Gaza so the United States can deploy missile defense systems to protect American troops there, according to a report.

Meanwhile, macroeconomic concerns continued to weigh on the oil demand outlook, as euro zone business activity data showed a surprise decline this month.

Reporting by Jessalyn Lehrh; Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com