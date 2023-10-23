Oil steady as Israel delays Gaza offensive amid hostage talks

(Bloomberg) — Israel halted its ground offensive on Gaza amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of more hostages, keeping oil steady.

Global benchmark Brent stood near $92 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was little changed at around $88 a barrel after two weeks of gains. Israel warned that Iran-backed Hezbollah risked dragging neighboring Lebanon into the war, as it continued fierce airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza. Over the weekend, an Iraqi airbase hosting US and international forces was also targeted by rockets.

A widely expected ground offensive by Israel into the Gaza Strip was delayed – due to pressure from the US and European governments – to buy time for US and European efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, designated a terrorist group. . union. An American mother and her daughter were released Friday through Qatar’s mediation.

Oil has risen nearly 8% since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are concerns that the conflict will spread to other states, including Iran, and potentially involve the US, which is increasing its local military presence. The region supplies about a third of the world’s crude oil.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by Western leaders are continuing, with French President Emmanuel Macron expected to visit Israel on Tuesday. Aid was also reaching Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border.

Exchange data released on Friday showed that traders also increased their bullish positions, with hedge funds boosting their combined net bullish Brent and WTI oil bets in the week ended October 17. Oil volatility also increased last week.

