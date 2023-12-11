Oil steadies after fears of worst decline since 2018

(Bloomberg) — Oil remained steady after its longest weekly decline in five years, driven by signs that supply is beginning to outpace demand.

Global benchmark Brent was trading above $76 a barrel after seven weeks of decline, while West Texas Intermediate was near $71. A stronger-than-expected US jobs report and plans to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helped crude oil snap a six-day slide on Friday.

Oil has fallen by nearly a fifth since the end of September, even as additional output cuts from OPEC+ and statements by Saudi Arabia and Russia fail to stem the decline and could be extended beyond March. Outside the alliance, especially in the US, production is rising, Chinese demand growth will slow next year and a recession in the US is likely.

“Until the market sees clear data points related to voluntary output cuts, prices will remain volatile and directionless,” RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Michael Tran said in a report. “It will be a volatile two months before there is initial clarity on quantitative data on compliance.”

This week, monthly reports from the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may provide some clarity on supply and demand fundamentals, while investors will also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s final rate decision of the year.

Consumers, including airlines and utilities, have taken advantage of the recent decline to lock in cheap barrels. Brent is traded with a call spread, which limits buyers’ impact of surges in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, timespreads continue to show signs of weakness. The three-month spread for both Brent and WTI remains in a bearish contango structure – when later-dated contracts trade at a premium to nearer-dated contracts. Brent’s three-month spread in the contango was 17 cents, compared with 86 cents a month earlier in the opposite, bullish backwardation structure.

