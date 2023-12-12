SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices remained steady on Tuesday ahead of key interest rate policy and inflation data announcements, and amid doubts that output cuts by OPEC+ next year will be offset by excess crude supply and weak fuel demand growth. It will be done.

Brent crude futures for February were flat at $76.03 a barrel at 0103 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery were up 3 cents at $71.35 a barrel.

Both contracts closed with modest gains on Monday, with Brent up 19 cents at $76.03 a barrel and WTI up 9 cents at $71.32.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, has pledged to cut production by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. But investors are skeptical that overall supply will decline, as production increases in non-OPEC countries are expected to lead to excess supply next year.

“Growth in US shale oil operations has continued surprisingly well, while gains at other non-OPEC producers have been unexpectedly large,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Brent crude prices have fallen below $80 a barrel in early December, while WTI has slipped below $77.

Both WTI and Brent are in a contango market structure, when the prompt contracts for the first several months to 2024 are lower than the later contracts. This indicates that investors feel there is little demand or adequate supply of crude oil for those months.

“The market should take a fresh look at the fundamentals when OPEC and the International Energy Agency release their monthly oil market reports this week. The oil market is also keeping an eye on the negotiations at COP28.”

A draft of a potential climate agreement at the COP28 summit on Monday suggested steps countries could take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but left out a demand by many countries to phase out fossil fuels, which the U.S. , the European Union and climate-sensitive countries criticized.

The alliance of more than 100 countries has been pushing for a deal that would promise an end to the oil era for the first time, but is facing opposition from OPEC members.

Apart from the talks at COP28, the market is also keeping an eye on the interest rate policies of major central banks as well as US inflation data this week.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due on Tuesday, while the two-day monetary policy meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) ends on Wednesday.

Decisions on interest rates are also expected from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday and the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday.

Demand for Saudi Arabia’s crude for January from refiners in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, fell to the lowest in five months from refiners in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, as higher-than-expected prices sent buyers looking for cheaper supplies. Have inspired to do. Elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia competes with Russia as China’s largest oil supplier.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com