Oil slips 1% on concerns over OPEC+ meeting delay

The sun is visible behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US, on November 22, 2019. Photo taken on November 22, 2019. Reuters/Angus Mordant/File Photo Get licensing rights

Prices continue to fall after last session’s decline

Delay in meeting has increased expectations that OPEC+ will not be able to cut further.

Delay may be related to dissenting African members – source

Nov 23 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, extending losses on hopes OPEC+ would not cut output next year after the producer group postponed its policy meeting.

Brent crude futures were down 68 cents, or about 0.8%, at $81.28 a barrel by 2024 GMT, after falling as much as 4% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 75 cents, or 1%, to $76.35, after falling as much as 5% in the previous session.

Trading activity was subdued due to the US Thanksgiving public holiday.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia delayed a ministerial meeting at which they were expected to discuss oil output cuts until November 30.

OPEC+ sources said producers were struggling to agree on production levels ahead of the meeting originally scheduled for November 26, suggesting the disagreement was largely linked to African countries.

OPEC+ members Angola and Nigeria are targeting higher oil production, officials told Reuters on Thursday.

“We think Nigeria can be reassured as the leadership values ​​its long-term OPEC membership and improving relations with Saudi Arabia,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft.

“However, it may be more difficult to bridge the gap with Angola, which has been a moody member of the producer group since joining in 2007.”

Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, said the direction of the decline appears very strong and the market is likely to recover somewhat next week after traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Questions are being raised over OPEC+ supply as data showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 8.7 million barrels last week, more than the 1.16 million build analysts had expected.

On the demand side, there was even more disappointing news. Although a survey showed the decline in euro zone business activity in November eased, data suggests the bloc’s economy will shrink again this quarter as consumers continue to rein in spending.

Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia, Natalie Grover in London, Arathi Somashekhar in Houston and Andrew Healey in Beijing Editing by Mark Potter, David Goodman, Alexandra Hudson, Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com