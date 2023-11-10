Oil set for third weekly decline as demand fears outweigh war risks

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose along with equities, but is still poised for a third consecutive weekly decline as rising concerns over global demand and the Israel-Hamas war weighed on the risk premium.

West Texas Intermediate was up more than 2% on Friday to trade above $77 a barrel, as broader financial markets took a hit from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that officials would not hesitate to tighten policy further. . Traders also took a soft stance on US consumer sentiment, which showed that long-term inflation expectations reached a 12-year high. Still, concerns about declining demand and oversupply are keeping crude oil prices in a long-term decline.

“There appears to be more selling in the futures market,” Royal Bank of Canada analysts including Michael Tran wrote in a note. “While there may be some short-term, asymmetric rise in crude oil prices, growing concerns of slowing demand may be enough to dampen enthusiasm for a significant relief rally in the coming weeks.”

WTI has fallen about 13% over the past three weeks due to bearish consumption signals from China, the US and Europe – including a 3.9% decline this week. Meanwhile, flows from the Middle East remain unaffected by the Israel-Hamas war, despite growing concerns of a potential two-front conflict, as Lebanon-based Islamist group Hezbollah steps up its offensive.

The slowdown marks a sharp reversal from late September, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast an unprecedented decline in inventories amid record fuel demand and Saudi supply cuts. The focus has now turned to the refining slowdown in China and extremely high interest rates in the US.

Diesel – a key fuel powering the economy – is the latest to put pressure on oil, with US futures falling about 5.4% this week. This echoes the softening in Europe, where fuel consumption has fallen sharply due to a decline in industrial and economic activity in Germany, France and Spain.

Rapidly deteriorating sentiment caused WTI’s quick spread to turn into a bearish contango structure at some points on Thursday and Friday, which has happened for the first time since July. In contango, near-term prices are below long-term prices. The change comes as US production has hit record levels and stockpiles at the nation’s top storage hub have surged from critically low levels.

