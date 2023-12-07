Oil sends commodities to two-year low; Bond Rally: Market Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell below $70, dragging down commodity prices, while longer-dated Treasuries resumed a rally as fresh data suggested a softening of the U.S. labor market.

Shares in Asia were headed lower with futures contracts for Japan and Hong Kong benchmarks headed lower and Australian shares trading lower. It followed the S&P 500’s third daily decline, its longest stretch of losses since October. US futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Thursday.

Longer-dated Treasuries rose, pushing the 10-year yield to 4.1% on Wednesday, the lowest since August. Short-term US debt edged lower with the policy-sensitive two-year yield hitting 4.6%. Australian bond yields fell in early Asian trading.

The move partly reflected private payrolls data that fell short of expectations in a sign of softness in the employment market. This comes ahead of Friday’s US jobs report.

“The hiring slowdown continues and is becoming more pronounced,” said Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock report. “The thing I’m most focused on right now is the trajectory of activity – and I see that slowing in many places, including the labor market.”

Crude material prices fell to their lowest level since August 2021 as oil and natural gas prices fell. West Texas Intermediate fell 4.1% to a six-month low on Wednesday, while Brent, the international benchmark, slipped 3.9% on oversupply concerns.

In Asia, economic reports due on Thursday include China trade and foreign exchange reserves, Australian trade data for October and November inflation data for Thailand.

A day after revealing a bearish stance on the country’s sovereign bonds due to concerns over debt levels, Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook for eight Chinese banks from stable to negative, also affecting investors.

Fed policymakers will meet next week for the last time in 2023. While no change is expected in their target for the federal funds rate, they are about to release quarterly forecasts that could alter market-implied expectations. Those bets are headed for further easing next year in response to weaker-than-forecast economic data.

Earlier on Wednesday the market fully appreciated six quarter-point rate cuts by the European Central Bank in 2024, a move that would take the key rate to 2.5%. Although bets were lowered slightly later, Deutsche Bank AG revised its outlook to forecast a cut of 150 basis points, helping to boost soft sentiment.

“Inflation fears are fading,” said Prashant Newnaha, rates strategist at TD Securities. “Central banks believe they have clearly done enough and may need to cut, otherwise real rates may become too high and restrictive.”

hedge fund warnings

Meanwhile, the Bank of England warned about hedge funds’ shortfall in US Treasury futures, saying its measure of net position is now larger than before the “cash for cash” crisis in March 2020.

Citing calculations based on data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the central bank said net short positions rose to $800 billion from about $650 billion in July. This suggests a surge in so-called basis trading, where investors seek to take advantage of the price difference between futures and bonds.

In corporate news, Apple Inc. is trying to reverse declining Mac and iPad sales, preparing several new models and upgrades for early next year, according to people familiar with the situation. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., meanwhile, is taking aim at a growing market dominated by Nvidia Corp. by unveiling new so-called accelerator chips targeting the artificial intelligence boom.

Elsewhere, gold prices were slightly higher on Wednesday, while Bitcoin rose, in contrast to a slide in commodity prices. The digital currency traded just below $44,000, a level not seen since June last year.

Major events of this week:

China trade, foreign exchange reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US wholesale lists, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia financial stability chief Andrea Brichetto speaks at the Sydney Banking and Financial Stability Conference on Friday

US Jobs Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.8%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0767

Japanese yen little changed at 147.28 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.1743 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,720.45

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,239.73

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 4.10%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.645%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell six basis points to 4.22%

Goods

