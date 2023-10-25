Oil sales are increasing in Iran and Hamas is terrorizing. Is Biden guilty?

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

“We have to destroy Hamas, but you can’t do that without confronting Iran. They need to change their policies. When Iran had only 4 billion dollars of foreign exchange [Biden] took office. Now he has 70 billion dollars. When Biden took office, Iran produced only 400,000 barrels of oil a day. They now produce 3 million. They are getting billions of dollars to finance terrorism around the world.”

-Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Comment On NBC’s “Meet the Press”, October 22

“What is so infuriating is that over the last two and a half years, Joe Biden and the Biden administration have flowed nearly $100 billion to Iran. …The biggest deal of the money relates to the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce oil sanctions. US law imposes strict oil sanctions on Iran. Biden came in, immediately stopped implementing them. Today Iran is selling 2 million barrels of oil per day. This has generated revenues of roughly $80 billion. He is funding these death squads of Hamas. He’s funding rockets. He is funding terrorism.”

-Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Comment On “Sunday Morning Futures”, October 22

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, Republicans have suggested that the Biden administration’s policies toward Iran somehow financed the attack.

Originally, Republicans had focused on the release of $6 billion in Iranian funds held by South Korea — released in a deal to win the freedom of five American captives — but that money has yet to be received by Iran. happened. After the Hamas attack, the administration said it had stopped Iran from tapping the funds.

So now there’s a new talking point: that Iran has made far more money from oil sales under President Biden than it did under President Donald Trump, and in turn, it has funded terrorism. As Cruz said in his television interview, “Understand, Hamas is a proxy for Iran. Without Iran, there would be no Hamas.”

For context, we should note that there is no evidence that Iran, which is suffering economically from sanctions over its nuclear program, is sending billions of dollars to Hamas. Trump’s State Department calculated in 2020 that Iran sends $100 million per year to Hamas. So far, there has been no report that funding to Hamas from Iran has increased under Biden.

Yet the administration’s policies are certainly fair game. Let’s evaluate whether the numbers cited by McCarthy and Cruz are accurate and what, if anything, can be attributed to Biden’s policies.

The basic thrust of both comments is that, during Biden’s presidency, Iran has benefited economically. McCarthy’s numbers are mostly wrong, and Cruz’s numbers appear exaggerated. But there is no doubt that Iran – holder of the world’s third-largest oil reserves and second-largest natural gas – is capable of selling even more petroleum products. This was during the latter part of the Trump administration.

McCarthy – the former House Speaker, whose spokesman did not respond to requests for comment – ​​said that “when Iran had only $4 billion in foreign currency [Biden] took office. Now they have $70 billion.” We discovered those numbers from a social media post by Robert Greenway, a former Trump White House official involved in Iran policy who is now at the Heritage Foundation. He pointed us to a 2021 International Monetary Fund report, which showed that in 2020, during the Covid pandemic, Iran’s foreign reserves stood at $6 billion. (So ​​McCarthy was in the ballpark with $4 billion.)

But for 2023, the IMF estimates that Iran’s foreign exchange reserves are not $70 billion but $21.1 billion. Greenway did not answer questions about why he said it was now $70 billion.

The IMF also has an updated estimate for Iran’s foreign exchange reserves in 2020: $13.8 billion. So instead of increasing from $6 billion to $70 billion – more than 1,000 percent – ​​foreign exchange reserves have increased by almost 50 percent from $13.8 billion to $21.1 billion. The IMF estimates reserves to be $24.3 billion in 2024. An Iranian central bank official this month attributed the increase to growth in oil and non-oil exports.

According to the IMF, Iran’s reserves stood at $122.5 billion in 2018, before new sanctions were imposed following Trump’s exit from an international agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Without success, Biden has sought to restore the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran – a policy that is itself a signal to oil markets that sanctions may soon be waived.

As far as Iran’s current oil production is concerned, McCarthy said Iran is producing 3 million barrels per day and Cruz said Iran is selling 2 million barrels per day. According to consulting firm SVB International, both numbers are correct. Mohsen Khojastehmehr, chief executive of the National Iranian Oil Company, said in August that Iran would soon produce 3.5 million barrels per day.

But McCarthy confirmed this by citing 400,000 barrels per day in 2020.

First of all, this is oil export data, not production, so he is mixing apples and oranges. According to the US Energy Information Administration, Iran’s oil production in 2020 was slightly less than 2 million barrels per day. Second, the pandemic led to a decline in oil production and sales worldwide. The EIA said Iran’s output in 2020 was the lowest in nearly 40 years.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Iranian oil production stood at about 2.6 million barrels per day until May that year, when sanctions waivers expired, and then fell to 2.1 million. For export, Iran sold about 600,000 barrels per day in 2019.

So apparently Iran started selling more oil. Cruz directly blamed the administration in his comments: “US law imposes strict oil sanctions on Iran. Biden came in, immediately stopped implementing them.

Patrick Clawson, director of the program on Iran and U.S. policy at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said that’s simply not true. He said the Trump administration was unusually aggressive – a top State Department official directly contacted captains of tankers carrying Iranian oil, offering millions of dollars if they would deliver the cargo to a neutral port – but he That said, in general, restrictions are lifted over time. ,

“It would have been difficult for a second-term Trump administration to maintain the same efforts as the first,” he said.

In particular, China has become adept at evading US sanctions by arranging for small, semi-independent refineries, known as “teapots”, for many buyers of Iranian oil. Accounts of such institutions were kept According to Reuters, China accounts for about a fifth of worldwide oil imports. “Due to its small size and limited business operations, Teapot is difficult to detect or expose to the US financial system,” according to a report last month from the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.

The group estimates Iranian oil sales to China total $47 billion in 2021 and 2022.

“With China’s increasing imports of Iranian petroleum, Chinese buyers may conclude that the economic benefits of continuing to buy Iranian petroleum outweigh the risks of potential U.S. sanctions,” the Congressional Research Service said in a report this week. It added that China is often able to obtain Iranian oil at prices below current market prices.

Economist and energy consultant Philippe Verlager said the sanctions could not be sustained unless a large number of countries participated – and even then they would weaken over time. “Until the U.S. Navy starts boarding tankers, oil will keep going up,” he said.

The Biden administration rejects the idea that it is not enforcing the sanctions. A Treasury Department official said the administration’s diplomatic campaign has ensured that there are no new buyers of Iranian oil – he said sales are made to the same buyers who avoided sanctions under Trump – and thus Iran has been forced to rely entirely on oil sales on the black market. With huge price discount.

The United States has also seized approximately 5 million barrels of petroleum products, he said. Last month, the Justice Department announced the first criminal charges involving the illegal sale and transportation of Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions. In this case, approximately 1 million barrels of oil seized were linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the State Department has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Cruz said that “over the last two and a half years, Joe Biden and the Biden administration have flowed nearly $100 billion to Iran.” We asked a spokesperson for data to support that figure but did not receive a response.

It’s possible Cruz was referring to an estimate this month from the conservative Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). The organization said Iran has lost $95 billion in oil revenue due to “laxity in enforcing sanctions.” The report attributed about $32 billion to loose or unenforceable restrictions.

“Markets react to signals, be they political and economic,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, co-author of the report. “Oil sanctions that have not been enforced for more than a year and a half mean that when enforcement began, however sporadically, in May 2022, the market did not view it as a measure of seriousness. The increase in Iran’s export volume means that Tehran did not do the same.

The Daily Signal, a news website for Heritage, has estimated that Iran has received about $71 billion more under Biden than it did under Trump. This estimate depends partly on the assumption that it “stands to reason” that a second Trump administration would have succeeded in keeping oil stable at $55 a barrel. This questionable assumption increases the $32 billion estimated by the FDD to $52 billion. (According to the EIA, monthly oil prices per gallon under Trump ranged from a low of $15.18 per barrel at the start of the pandemic in April 2020 to a high of $67 in July 2018.)

Tyler O’Neill, author of the Daily Signal estimate, said in an email that “of course, it is impossible to predict how oil prices would have changed if Trump had remained president,” but he blamed Biden’s policies for the higher contribution. oil prices. Under Biden, oil hit a high of $113.77 in June 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices dropped to the $70 range in May and June but have increased since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war.

There are several problematic elements in these statements. The numbers are bad, especially McCarthy’s, and they exaggerate the extent to which Iran has managed to increase its oil sales and foreign exchange reserves. Cruz says the Biden administration is responsible for any money Iran has received from oil sales, while cutting off a major oil exporter from markets around the world is nearly impossible. If you accept the FDD report, that figure could rise to $32 billion due to Biden’s sanctions policies. That’s a big number, but not as high as $100 billion.

Whether any of these earnings could be related to funding Hamas attacks on Israel is still unknown, but Iran makes no secret of its support for the group.

We find ourselves at the pinnacle between two and three Pinocchios. McCarthy’s figures are so wrong they are worthy of three Pinocchios, but as a general matter, it is correct that Iran has recovered from the collapse of oil sales during the pandemic and is now lower than before Trump imposed sanctions. Is selling more oil. Whether Biden is entirely to blame for this is debatable, but Republicans can make that case without resorting to hyperbole. So we give a prize to two Pinocchios.

