Oil rises with focus on OPEC+ meeting and weak dollar

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose for a second straight day as traders anticipated a high-level OPEC+ meeting on supply and signals that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates.

Global benchmark Brent neared $82 a barrel after rising more than 2% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate fell below $77. The producer group is due to meet online on Thursday to set policy for 2024, but has yet to resolve a dispute over output quotas for some African members, according to representatives.

Crude oil’s gains on Tuesday were supported by a decline in the dollar, with the US currency hitting its lowest level since August, according to Bloomberg. Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, including Governor Christopher Waller, suggest the central bank is prepared to pause its rate hikes. The weaker greenback makes commodities more attractive to foreign buyers.

“The US dollar was pulled down by rising neutral expectations, which was largely buoyed by oil prices,” said Yep Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. In the meantime, “all eyes will be on whether the bloc will be able to do more to support prices.”

Oil is on track for a sustained monthly decline due to increased supplies from countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, increasing pressure on the cartel and its allies to cut production more. The International Energy Agency said earlier this month that the global crude oil market will turn into surplus again next year.

Meanwhile, in the US, the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported that nationwide inventories fell by 817,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Stocks at Cushing also declined. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be the first decline in six weeks both nationally and at major oil storage hubs.

