Oil rises with broader market on Fed interest rate cues

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose along with broader financial markets after the Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates, adding to the volatile demand outlook.

Most read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent rose to $86 a barrel, after falling nearly 5% in the past three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81. The Fed stopped raising borrowing costs for the second consecutive meeting on Wednesday and signaled in a statement that a recent rise in long-term Treasury yields had reduced the impetus for another hike.

The Israel-Hamas war remained under control. Some refugees were allowed to flee the fighting in Gaza and cross into Egypt. The Qatar-brokered deal required agreement between Israel, Egypt and Hamas. US President Joe Biden called for a halt to the fighting to free hostages in Gaza, but declined to support a full ceasefire.

Crude oil has now given up its war premium on fears the conflict will spread to a wider region and disrupt oil supplies, but there is less risk of an increase in oil options pricing. This has drawn attention to signs of weakening in the global demand outlook. Manufacturing in China, the biggest importer of crude, fell into contraction again last month.

While oil still faces a threat from the Israel-Hamas war, “the Fed’s less hawkish message supports the growth outlook,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “Since major central banks are taking a dovish stance, crude oil prices may find some support, but no one is ready to talk about cutting rates yet.”

U.S. nationwide stockpiles rose for the second consecutive week, adding 773,000 barrels, according to Energy Information Administration data. Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma oil storage facility also increased.

Terminal users can click here for more information about the Israel-Hamas war.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com