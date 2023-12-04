Oil rises as Mideast tensions come into focus again

by Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East came back into focus, raising concerns about supply from the region, but offset OPEC+ voluntary output cuts and a surge in global fuel demand. But uncertainty clouded the outlook for the region.

Brent crude futures were up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $79.16 a barrel by 0018 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $74.36 a barrel.

“The resurgence of geopolitical tensions over the weekend helped push crude oil prices lower,” said IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore.

“In response to new Israeli attacks in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East appear to be rising to the surface again.”

Fighting has resumed in Gaza and three commercial ships have been attacked in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the US military said on Sunday, as Yemen’s Houthi group launched drone and missile attacks on two Israeli ships in the area. Have claimed.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said the resumption of the Israel-Hamas war has fueled the rally in oil prices.

“However, oil prices may remain under pressure for now due to China’s disappointing economic recovery and rising US production,” Teng said.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its close report on Friday that US oil rigs rose by five to 505 this week, the most since September. [RIG/U]

Oil prices fell 2% last week on investor skepticism about the depth of supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, jointly known as OPEC+, and concerns about sluggish global manufacturing activity. Recovering from a decline of more than Rs.

“Until the market sees clear data points related to voluntary output cuts, prices will remain volatile and potentially directionless,” RBC Capital analysts including Mike Tran said in a note. He said such data would be available only after two months.

In the case of Russian oil, Western countries have stepped up efforts to impose a price cap of $60 a barrel on sea shipments of Russian oil to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

Washington on Friday imposed additional sanctions on three entities and three oil tankers.

Separately, the White House said Friday it was prepared to “withhold” sanctions relief for OPEC member Venezuela in the coming days until Venezuelan political prisoners and “wrongfully detained” Americans are released. No further progress is made upon release. Meanwhile, India has resumed purchasing oil from Venezuela.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

