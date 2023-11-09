Oil rises as market ignores China’s inflation data

A view shows the bulk carrier Yan Dun Xiao 1 in the Vostochny container port on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the Russian port city of Nakhodka on August 12, 2022. Reuters/Tatiana Miele/File Photo Get licensing rights

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday as markets ignored deflation indicators in China and looked for further clues about the state of demand in the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.16 a barrel at 0145 GMT. US WTI crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $75.94 a barrel.

The rise came a day after both benchmarks fell more than 2% to their lowest since mid-July as concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concerns over US and Chinese demand increased.

China’s inflation data released on Thursday showed that October CPI fell 0.2% year on year, while PPI data fell 2.6% year on year. This was broadly in line with a Reuters survey that had forecast the CPI would fall 0.1% and the PPI would fall 2.7%.

Earlier this week, customs data showed that China’s total exports of goods and services declined faster than expected, although the country’s crude imports were strong in October.

On the positive side of oil demand, China’s central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng said the country is expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5% for this year.

For the United States, inventory data may indicate weakness in demand. US crude oil inventories rose by 11.9 million barrels in the week to November 3, the sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

If confirmed, it would be the largest weekly build since February. However, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has delayed the release of weekly oil inventory data until November 15 to account for a system upgrade.

Barclays on Wednesday cut its 2024 Brent crude price forecast by $4 to $93 a barrel, citing resilient US oil supply and higher output from Venezuela after the easing of sanctions on the Latin American producer.

Reporting by Andrew Healey; Editing by Tom Hogg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Andrew reports on energy and energy policy in China. He previously worked in investment banking in London, covering European high-yield debt transactions. Andrew speaks Mandarin and is learning Russian.

Source: www.reuters.com