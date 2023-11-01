(Bloomberg) — Oil rose after falling the first two days of the week as the Israel-Hamas war still weighed on global demand.

Most read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent was trading above $85 a barrel, close to the level reached before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81. Israeli forces continued to slowly advance into the Gaza Strip, with the army reporting its first casualties since the beginning of the land offensive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel back to Israel on Friday and make other stops in the region as part of diplomatic efforts that have so far helped prevent the conflict from spreading across the Middle East.

Away from the war, there is evidence that the demand outlook is wavering, with both Brent and WTI posting their first monthly declines since May. Manufacturing in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, contracted again in October, while BP Plc said global gasoline and diesel markets were oversupplied.

Brent fell more than 8% in October, snapping four straight months of gains, as demand concerns hit the Israel-Hamas conflict. Fears of disruption to supplies or transportation in the region that is the source of about a third of the world’s crude have lessened as the fighting has been contained.

“The geopolitical risk premium for oil is declining, which means the oil market’s focus is likely to return to global demand and supply factors,” said Han Zhong Liang, investment strategist at Standard Chartered PLC. Near-term tightness in oil markets is likely to reduce demand in the long term, which is likely to push prices lower, he said.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude oil stockpiles increased by 1.35 million barrels last week, according to a person familiar with the data. There was also minor construction at a Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. AlphaBibl also reported an expansion of inventory in Cushing. Official data will come later on Wednesday.

Terminal users can click here for more information about the Israel-Hamas war.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com