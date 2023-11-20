Oil rises after two days of volatility as OPEC+ countdown begins

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose after two days of volatility as investors awaited an OPEC+ meeting on supply policy that will shape market balance in 2024, and a weaker U.S. dollar made commodities more attractive. Gave.

Benchmark Brent rose above $81 a barrel on Friday, rising more than 4% after a decline of similar magnitude a day earlier. West Texas Intermediate traded above $76 after a bumpy ride.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are scheduled to meet over the weekend to review the global crude market and decide on priorities in the new year. With prices falling year-on-year after four weekly losses, there is speculation that supply curbs will be extended.

“We expect Saudi Arabia and Russia to begin their additional voluntary cuts in early 2024,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy for ING Group NV. “However, it is less clear whether the broader OPEC+ group will make further cuts.”

Crude oil has faced headwinds in the past month as the war-risk premium generated by the Israel-Hamas war has largely waned, and concerns over tight supply, including from non-OPEC+ countries, have increased. Hedge funds have raised their bets on oil to their lowest in 20 weeks, with US inventories rising and signs of weak conditions.

Crude got additional tailwind from a weaker US dollar. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback dropped 0.2%, to its lowest level since late August. This makes commodities more attractive to most foreign buyers.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, shipping risks were in focus after Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized a Japanese-chartered ship in the Red Sea. Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen KK said the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader was driven into the southern part of the waterway on Sunday.

