Oil rises after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to production cuts

by Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to additional voluntary oil production cuts until the end of the year, which will keep supplies tight, while investors remained bullish on Iranian oil. Keeping an eye on strict US sanctions. ,

By 0000 GMT Brent crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $85.30 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.05 a barrel.

In line with analysts’ expectations, Saudi Arabia confirmed it will continue voluntary cuts of an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd), adding to output for December of about 9 million bpd, an energy ministry source said in a statement. Will be transformed. ,

Following the Saudi statement, Moscow also announced it would continue an additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

Both contracts posted their second weekly decline last week, falling about 6%, driven by reducing geopolitical risk premiums stemming from concerns about supply disruptions due to potential widespread conflict in the Middle East.

On Sunday, Israel rejected growing international pressure for a ceasefire as the top US diplomat struggled to contain the crisis that threatened to escalate into neighboring Lebanon.

“The risk premium tied to the geopolitical backdrop has all but disappeared after two weeks of volatile prices,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“The market’s focus has turned to the demand outlook, which remains uncertain.”

This week, investors are eyeing more economic data from China after the world’s No. 2 oil consumer released disappointing October factory data last week.

Sydney-based IG analyst Tony Sycamore expects oil prices this week to be driven by Middle East headlines and technical charts.

He said WTI needs to hold support above $80 a barrel early this week, otherwise prices could fall to the low of $77.59 seen in August.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to strengthen sanctions on Iranian oil, which if signed into law would impose measures on foreign ports and refineries that process petroleum exported from Iran.

In the United States, oil rigs fell by 8 to 496 last week, the lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Colleen Howe; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com