December 20, 2023
Oil rally halted due to threat of global trade disruption from shipping in the Red Sea


(Bloomberg) — Oil was little changed after two days of gains, as traders and shippers braced for the possibility of more disruption in the Red Sea.

Global benchmark Brent stood near $79 a barrel after rising more than 3% in the past two sessions. West Texas Intermediate rose above $74. The US and its allies are considering possible military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, believing a previously announced task force may not be enough to eliminate the threat to shipping in the vital waterway.

Heightened geopolitical risks have introduced a premium into an oil market plagued by skepticism about OPEC+ production cuts and concerns about increased supply from outside the cartel, particularly the US. Crude oil has fallen by nearly a fifth since the end of September due to the prospect of a glut, and as regional fallout from the Israel-Hamas war remains in check.

Daniel Hines, a senior commodities strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd., said while rising tensions in the Red Sea have not significantly changed the outlook for oil, it could signal a potential escalation of the conflict, which could have significant implications. . This is a high risk that the market needs to consider,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

The Red Sea is an important trade channel for oil, and the importance for barrels en route from Russia to Asia has increased after European buyers shunned it because of the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports rose again on a four-week average basis, despite a decline in weekly flows caused by a brief pause in shipments from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

Read more: Shippers ditch for long haul as chaos grows in Red Sea

Timespreads continue to indicate that supply is outstripping demand, with the futures curve for both Brent and WTI turning bearish – with the latter to induce trading at a contract premium – by the middle of next year.

