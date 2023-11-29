Oil prices rise as storm disrupts Kazakh, Russian exports

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a storm in the Black Sea region disrupted oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, raising fears of a supply shortfall while investors awaited a key OPEC+ decision. , which could deepen or extend production cuts.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.01 a barrel at 0127 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $76.86 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose about 2% on Tuesday on concerns over Kazakh oil production and a weaker US dollar, along with the prospect of extending or deepening supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia (OPEC+). .

A fierce storm in the Black Sea region has disrupted 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, according to data from state officials and the port agent.

Kazakhstan’s largest oil fields are cutting combined daily oil production by 56% since November 27, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

“Investors covered short positions ahead of the OPEC+ meeting amid concerns of supply disruption from Kazakhstan,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

He said, “All eyes are on OPEC+ policy and demand outlook later this year, but WTI is expected to remain around $76, with a swing of $5 each up and down, until “That OPEC+ does not significantly cut production.”

After delaying the Nov. 26 meeting, OPEC+ is scheduled to hold an online ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss 2024 production targets.

Four OPEC+ sources said negotiations would be tough and it was possible to extend the previous agreement rather than make deeper production cuts.

Oil was also supported by dollar weakness and a decline in US crude inventories.

The dollar hit a three-month low against its major rivals on Wednesday on hopes the Federal Reserve could start lowering rates early next year.

A weaker dollar generally supports oil prices because it makes oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories fell by 817,000 barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data.

The average of eight analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stockpiles to fall by about 900,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 24. The US government’s weekly data on reserves is due on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lincoln Feist.)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com