Oil prices rise as Saudis pressure OPEC+ to reduce production quotas

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose after continuing losses as markets weighed the prospect of more output cuts from OPEC+ against signs that global supply is outpacing demand.

Brent crude was trading above $80 a barrel after four days of decline, sending futures down 3%. West Texas Intermediate was closer to $75. Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, has asked other members to reduce its production quotas to boost markets, although some members are resisting, delegates said.

“Oil bears should be careful not to underestimate Saudi resolve,” said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “But it will be difficult for them to ensure buy-in from all member states.”

Crude oil has fallen by nearly a fifth since late September on concerns about abundant supplies and the global economic backdrop, increasing pressure on the 23-nation alliance to intervene at its online meeting on Thursday. The International Energy Agency warned earlier this month that the market will slip back into surplus next year amid a dramatic slowdown in demand growth.

A Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts late last week showed that nearly half of respondents expect OPEC+ to take further steps to tighten the market. According to analysts at the Eurasia Group led by Raad Alkadiri, if the alliance does not announce additional cuts of about 1 million barrels per day on top of Saudi Arabia’s sanctions, prices could fall to as low as $70 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness, hedge funds are turning increasingly bearish on crude oil. The latest weekly data from ICE Futures Europe and the CFTC, as of Nov. 21, showed that money managers reduced combined net-long Brent and WTI positions to the lowest since late June. Oil options are also showing a bearish bias, while widely watched timespreads have also narrowed.

Elsewhere, a storm in the Black Sea halted the loading of commodities, including crude, from major ports in Russia and Ukraine. The storm is expected to last through most of this week, according to Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC.

