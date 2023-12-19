Oil prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

By Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Tuesday, hitting their highest in the previous session, as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to divert ships. was forced to.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $78.12 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, which expires on Tuesday, rose 14 cents to $72.61 a barrel. The more active second-month contract rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $72.91.

Both benchmarks rose more than 1% on Monday on concerns about shippers moving vessels away from the Red Sea.

Oil major BP temporarily halted all transit through the Red Sea and oil tanker group Frontline said on Monday its ships would avoid passing through the waterway, signs the crisis is escalating to include energy shipments.

About 15% of world shipping traffic transits through the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, providing the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The shipping attacks have prompted the United States and its allies to discuss a task force that would protect Red Sea routes, a move that Tehran, the US and Israel’s arch foe, has warned would be a mistake. Will happen.

In Iran, Oil Minister Javad Ovji confirmed on Monday that a cyberattack had caused nationwide disruption at petrol stations.

A hacking group that Iran accuses of having ties to Israel claimed it carried out the attack that disrupted services at petrol stations across the country on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.

Meanwhile, the United States will pressure shippers to disclose more information about their Russian oil deals as sanctions are imposed, US officials said on Monday, while acknowledging that Russia is planning to build a parallel fleet. A large part of the latter trade already escapes Western monitoring. ,

