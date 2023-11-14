Oil prices rise after OPEC says market fundamentals remain strong

A working oil pumpjack is photographed in Taft, Kern County, California on September 21, 2023.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after an OPEC report said market fundamentals remained strong and concerns that supply could be disrupted as the US imposes curbs on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.85 a barrel by 01:13 GMT. US WTI crude futures were also up 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $78.59 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in its monthly report blamed speculators for the recent decline in prices. It slightly raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth and stuck to its relatively high 2024 forecast.

Last week, oil prices fell to their lowest level since July, hurt by concerns that demand in the US and China, top oil consumers, could slow. Chinese consumer prices fell to levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic in October, and exports this month fell more than forecast.

“Recent bearish sentiment led OPEC to reiterate its view that the global supply balance is tight and consumption is healthy,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a Tuesday note.

The note also said that fresh talks in Iraq to restart the oil pipeline could be unfavorable for the market.

Iraq’s oil minister is expected to reach an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government and foreign oil companies to restart oil production from the Kurdish region’s oil fields and resume northern oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline .

Turkey has blocked 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline since March 25 following an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration ruling.

Oil prices also got support from US action on Russian oil exports, which could disrupt supplies.

The US Treasury Department has sent notices to ship management companies seeking information about 100 ships suspected of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil, following price caps imposed to restrict oil revenues to Moscow. The biggest step by Washington.

Additionally, the US Energy Department has purchased 1.2 million barrels of oil to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after selling the largest amount ever from the stockpile last year.

The focal point for the market includes the International Energy Agency’s latest monthly oil market report at the end of the day.

US inflation data will also be published on Tuesday, while US producer price index data is due on Wednesday.

