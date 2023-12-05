Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mideast tensions

An aerial view shows tugboats helping to land a crude oil tanker at an oil terminal near Wadiao Island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China on July 18, 2022. Licensing rights obtained via CNSPhoto Reuters/File Photo

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Oil prices remained steady on Tuesday amid uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by the OPEC+ producer group, tensions in the Middle East and weak U.S. economic data.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents to $78.17 a barrel at 0735 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 15 cents to $73.19.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister’s comments that OPEC+ production cuts could continue beyond the first quarter of 2024 if needed provided some price support, said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said oil prices fell on Monday amid doubts that OPEC+ supply cuts would have a significant impact, and a stronger US dollar weighed on commodity prices in general.

A stronger dollar generally makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, on Thursday agreed to a voluntary production cut of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024, led by Saudi Arabia. let agreed. This is the current voluntary deduction.

However, at least 1.3 million bpd of those cuts were an extension of voluntary curbs already in place by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

However, the resumption of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war raised supply concerns, as three commercial vessels were attacked in international waters in the southern Red Sea.

The incidents follow a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas began on October 7.

Data on Tuesday showed US factory orders in October fell more than analysts expected and by the most in three years, raising concerns about the health of US demand.

Analysts said this reinforced the view that rising interest rates were limiting spending.

