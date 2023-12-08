Oil prices headed for weekly decline due to signs of weak Asian demand

By Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early trading on Friday but were on track to fall 6% for the week, near a six-month low, as investors weighed weak energy demand in Asia coupled with higher U.S. crude output. Were worried about.

Brent crude futures rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to $74.73 a barrel at 0136 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $69.98 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell to their lowest levels since late June in the previous session. In a sign that traders believe the market is oversupplied, Brent and WTI are also in contango, a market structure in which next month’s prices trade at a discount to prices half a year later .

Concerns about China’s economy have fueled a downturn in the oil market this week.

Chinese customs data showed crude imports fell 9% in November from a year earlier as high inventory levels, weak economic indicators and slow orders from independent refiners weakened demand.

In India, fuel consumption fell in November after hitting a four-month peak in the previous month, with festive cheer dulled by a drop in travel in the world’s third-largest oil consumer.

Despite the recent supply cut agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, Brent and WTI crude futures are on track to fall 5.8% and 6% respectively this week.

OPEC+ agreed to a combined 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of voluntary production cuts for the first quarter of next year.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two biggest oil exporters, on Thursday called on all OPEC+ members to join the agreement on production cuts for the good of the global economy.

US Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed US production remained near a record high of more than 13 million barrels per day. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com