Oil prices fall on ‘demand destruction’ concerns, weak China exports

Oil prices fell nearly 3% on Tuesday after China’s exports fell for a sixth consecutive month, underscoring a slowdown in global demand.

October exports to the world’s biggest oil consumer fell 6.4% year-on-year, while imports rose 3%.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) crude futures were hovering around $79 and $83 per barrel, respectively, in morning trade.

Daily price increases of more than 2% in either direction have become a common occurrence since Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel last month, making oil futures volatile but maintaining a downtrend over the past two weeks.

“The market is more focused on the destruction of demand than on rising war tensions,” wrote Dennis Kisler, senior vice president of BOK Financial’s trading division.

Moscow and Saudi Arabia recently reiterated their unilateral voluntary sanctions that had cut supplies through September, though Bloomberg data showed Russian exports remained at a four-month high.

“Saudi and Russian supply cuts are now scheduled for the end of the year, but some fraud may be seen,” Kistler said, pointing to Russian ship traffic rising above crude export levels reported by the Russian oil minister. Is.

OPEC+, a group of major oil exporting countries, will hold its next meeting later this month. Saudi Arabia and Russia may decide to extend their unilateral sanctions till next year. Those cuts are on top of cuts from the remaining oil cartels that run until 2024.

The US Dollar Index (DX-Y) rose on Tuesday, which also put pressure on crude oil prices. Oil is expressed in dollars.

