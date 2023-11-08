Oil prices fall due to China’s poor economic data

Crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since late July due to weak economic data from China and slowing global demand.

Oil prices fell to a near four-month low on Wednesday afternoon, hit by disappointing economic data that suggested weak demand from China. Lingering concerns over the broader Middle Eastern conflict also contributed to the decline.

Brent crude fell 0.71% to $81.03 (€75.89) a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.74% to $76.80 a barrel. This is the lowest point for both Brent and WTI since July.

China’s exports declined 6.4% year-on-year in October, down from 6.2% in September. This figure was another significant decline Expected -3.3% decline And highlights the sixth consecutive month of decline in exports.

Piero Cingari, staff writer at financial news outlet Benzinga, said concerns about a global decline in crude oil demand have reemerged in recent weeks, which he said was “led by disappointing Chinese economic data, coupled with weak U.S. labor last month.” Market signals and strong possibility of recession in Europe”.

On the supply side, Singari said concerns about potential disruptions in the Middle East have eased, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas appears to be contained in the Gaza Strip, reducing fears of a broader regional conflict.

“For oil prices to experience a significant rise from their current levels, two key factors must come into play: strong stimulus measures in China and a resurgence of concerns about supply among major OPEC players,” he said.

Weak global demand weakens production cuts

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has also adjusted its petroleum consumption forecast, now projecting a decline of 300,000 barrels per day. This is a sharp change from the EIA’s earlier forecast of an increase of 100,000 barrels per day.

Oil prices’ early gains this week came as Saudi Arabia and Russia stuck to their voluntary production cuts. Russia is likely to cut production by 300,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, while Saudi Arabia will cut 1 million barrels per day in December.

However, weak global demand helped moderate these spikes by mid-week as more economic data came out. The possibility of further increase in interest rates by the end of the year has further reduced demand.

On Wednesday morning, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said monetary policy would remain tight in the near future to help get inflation back to its 2% target.

Speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland Financial Systems Conference, Bailey also pointed out that “it is really too early to talk about cutting rates”.

He said risks to monetary policy still exist arising from the Middle Eastern conflict.

Investors are also keeping an eye on US Federal Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday for more signals on future monetary policy. Powell has already indicated that the best approach at this time may be to keep rates steady until new labor market and inflation data are available.

