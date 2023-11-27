Oil prices fall as ceasefire between Israel and Hamas increases

Oil prices remained steady on Monday as Qatar announced that the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would be extended for another two days.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were marginally lower in afternoon trading, hovering above $75 a barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude, the international benchmark price, was trading around the $80 level.

Prices have been volatile since Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel last month. A four-day ceasefire brokered by Qatar was due to expire on Tuesday. Both Israel and Hamas have said they are willing to extend the ceasefire to free more detainees.

Markets are also awaiting the next steps from the world’s largest oil producer cartel on production cuts at a key OPEC+ meeting this Thursday.

OPEC+ surprised markets last week by rescheduling its final meeting of the year for Thursday instead of Nov. 26, signaling disagreements among its members over future production cuts.

The group’s largest member, Saudi Arabia, was reportedly pressuring smaller OPEC+ members to take a bigger share of the cuts. In addition to the cartel’s production cuts, Riyadh has also unilaterally cut output by 1 million barrels per day by the end of the year.

“As we move forward there [are] Now there is disagreement because you have countries that want to increase production,” Andy Lipo, president of Lipo Oil Associates, told Yahoo Finance on Friday. “These disagreements between Saudi Arabia and others have led to these delays that we have seen.”

Before the meeting was adjourned, traders were expecting OPEC+ to announce an extension or extension of existing cuts amid rising supply in the market.

“I think it puts OPEC+ in a difficult position when you see record oil production of over 13 million barrels per day from the United States and significant increases from Guyana,” Lipo said.

“I think we’ll continue to see pressure on these prices over the next few months,” he said.

An aerial view of a crude oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, seen on May 5, 2020. (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images) (Johannes Eisele via Getty Images)

This year’s cuts by OPEC members are aimed at constraining global supply and keeping oil prices under control.

Despite the production cuts, crude is about 19% off its 2023 peak at the end of September amid concerns about rising supply and slowing demand.

Lipo said higher interest rates imposed by central banks are already causing a slowdown in European oil demand and China’s refinery activity.

“If the consumer stops spending here in the United States or slows down their spending, certainly, that’s going to impact Chinese manufacturing and the rest of the world, so from that perspective for the long term these are higher Interest rates are bearish. The demand side,” Lipo said.

