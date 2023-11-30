Oil prices fall after OPEC+ agrees voluntary Q1 cuts

An aerial view shows a crude oil tanker at an oil terminal near Wadiao Island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China on January 4, 2023. China Daily obtain licensing rights via Reuters/file photo

Brent fell by 5% in November, WTI fell by 6%

OPEC+ producers agree to voluntary cuts of about 2 million bpd

Cuts include extending sanctions already imposed by Saudi, Russia

Manufacturers will end cuts from the second quarter

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell nearly 2% on Thursday after OPEC+ producers agreed to voluntary oil output cuts for the first quarter of next year, falling short of market expectations.

Brent crude futures for January fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.83 a barrel by 2:07 a.m. EDT (1907 GMT), with next month’s contract on track for a 5% loss in November. The January contract expires Thursday, and the more liquid February contract was down $2.06, or 2.5%, at $80.82.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.96, or 2.5%, to $75.90, and are on track for a 6% loss for the month.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+, which pump more than 40% of the world’s oil, agreed to voluntary output cuts of close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.

However, at least 1.3 million bpd of those cuts were an extension of voluntary curbs already in place by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Earlier, delegates had said the new additional cuts under discussion were up to 2 million bpd.

“At the moment, results in recent days have not been as expected,” said Calum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec.

The voluntary nature of the cuts disappointed investors.

“Based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks like a cut of around 600-700,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the planned level for the fourth quarter of 2023,” said James Davis at FGE.

“This may be a real cut of about 500,000 bpd compared to Q4. This may be enough to keep the market balanced in Q1, but it will be close.”

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Algeria were among the producers who said the cuts would be phased out after the first quarter if market conditions were favorable.

The meeting, being held on the same day as global leaders gather in Dubai for the UN climate summit, was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to disagreements over output quotas for African producers. I went.

OPEC+ also invited Brazil, a top 10 oil producer, to become a member of the group. The country’s energy minister said he expected to join in January.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration said crude oil production in the US, the world’s top producer, continued to rise, rising 1.7% in September to a monthly record of 13.24 million bpd.

The EIA said crude oil production in Texas fell 0.1% to 5.57 million bpd, the lowest since July and the first time output in the state has fallen since April.

