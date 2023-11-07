Oil prices ease as market awaits China data to assess demand

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Tuesday on worries about weak demand in China, erasing most of the previous day’s gains, as investors looked to gauge demand for oil in the world’s second-largest oil producer by the end of the day. Focused on trade data coming in. Oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.95 a barrel by 0127 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $80.59 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose about 30 cents each on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed their commitment to cut excess voluntary oil supply by the end of the year.

“Oil prices were supported last day by Saudi and Russia continuing production cuts, but investors’ attention has turned to demand, particularly in China,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities. He said that all eyes are on China’s data this week. ,

China will release its import and export data for October at 0300 GMT on Tuesday, while bank lending, credit and key consumer price inflation (CPI) data are due on Thursday.

“We expect to see a tug-of-war at current oil price levels going forward, taking into account news from both the supply and demand sides,” Tazawa said. He said the trend could change dramatically if the situation in the Middle East becomes more tense. ,

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider a “strategic short pause” in the fighting to facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza or the evacuation of hostages, but once again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure. .

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue voluntary cuts of an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd), which would translate to about 9 million bpd of output for December, an energy ministry source said in a statement.

Moscow also announced it would continue an additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

Also on the supply side, Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA is in talks with local and foreign oil field companies to rent equipment and services that will allow it to revive depressed production, sources close to the meetings said. , after the US eased sanctions on the country.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com