Oil prices ease as industry report points to increase in reserves

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell from a two-week high after a U.S. industry report indicated a substantial increase in U.S. crude stockpiles, while OPEC and the IEA offered contrasting outlooks for the global market.

Most read from Bloomberg

Brent crude fell to $82 a barrel after rising nearly 1% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was below $78 after posting a seventh straight day of gains. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 8.5 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Nevertheless, the report also reflected lower gasoline and distillate holdings.

Crude’s soft tone came as US data showed consumer prices were still strong, denting expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon lower interest rates, sending the dollar gauge to a three-month high. A stronger US currency makes goods more expensive for foreign buyers.

Oil has struggled to break out of the $10 trading range it has been limited in this year, although WTI’s recent gains point to an uptrend. Prices were supported by production cuts by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies and tensions in the Middle East. Still, concerns about higher ex-OPEC+ supply and demand growth in China combined to cap gains.

OPEC’s top official said on Tuesday that global oil demand is set to rise strongly, even as the group’s monthly outlook revealed members’ limited compliance with the latest round of supply cuts. For its part, the Paris-based International Energy Agency has flagged comfortable markets this year, with expected supply growth more than enough to satisfy worldwide consumption.

“To some extent, the U.S. economic exceptionalism amid strong consumption fuels OPEC’s strong demand outlook, which is boosting oil,” said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This IEA That’s despite a more optimistic view of the “demand-supply balance,” he said.

In related markets, refined products are becoming stronger. Benchmark futures for both diesel and gasoline have hit their highest levels since October, with double-digit percentage gains so far in 2024. In contrast, crude is up about 7% this year.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter delivered to your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com