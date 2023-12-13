Oil prices continue to fall ahead of EIA report and Fed meeting. oilprice.com

Crude oil prices started lower in Asian trading today as concerns over excess supply and weak demand kept prices under pressure.

Traders are also awaiting the outcome of the Fed meeting today and the latest weekly oil inventories report from the Energy Information Administration. Reuters noted in a report that recent economic data strengthened expectations that the Fed will not start cutting rates until early 2024, which was translated as a bearish factor for oil as higher interest rates rose. Discourages consumption.

Meanwhile, in more bearish news, Russian oil exports rose to the most since July, according to ANZ analysts quoted by Reuters, deepening doubts over how much of the recently agreed additional OPEC+ output cuts will actually be implemented. Will be implemented in January.

News of increased U.S. oil production didn’t help matters either, but it added to concerns over oversupply, sending the futures market into a contango until mid-2024, according to Bloomberg.

“The US-led surge in non-OPEC supply and doubts over OPEC compliance are colliding with some prospects for a moderation in demand,” this is how Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, described the situation to Bloomberg.

Oil prices have fallen nearly 25% since September despite efforts by OPEC+ to keep levels below the benchmark. WTI is currently trading below $70 per barrel while Brent crude has slipped below $75 per barrel.

Normally, falling crude oil prices would lead to more consumption but now it seems there are serious doubts whether that will happen any time soon. At the same time, supply sentiment has swung from deficit to oversupply in just a few months, mostly due to production updates outside OPEC and especially in the US, where the EIA said it saw oil supply increasing by 300,000 bpd in 2024. Went.

