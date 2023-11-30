Oil prices climb as Saudi-led cartel agrees to cut output

Thanks for sticking with me. New experimental data from the Office for National Statistics suggests unemployment could fall to 3.5 per cent in the three months to May.

The statistician said the data is “very preliminary” and “only indicative”, putting the percentage of job seekers at low levels seen in the 1970s.

5 things to start your day

1) Selfridges shareholder Cigna files for bankruptcy , Rene Benko’s empire collapses due to cash crunch, raising questions over department store ownership

2) Ottolenghi was forced to cut the restaurant’s opening hours due to a chef shortage , Chain admits it is having difficulty hiring talented staff in the wake of Covid and Brexit

3) Inside the struggle to save Saga from sinking under a mountain of debt , The departure of chief executive Euan Sutherland comes at a critical juncture for the business

4) Tom Stevenson: With a turbulent year ahead, investors can’t afford to sit on the fence , We engage in scenario analysis without the benefit of a crystal ball

5) Why Sunak’s national security czar Oliver Dowden could be the man to decide the fate of The Telegraph , Tory MPs are pressuring the Deputy Prime Minister to intervene in Abu Dhabi’s takeover of the newspaper

what happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher after an update on US consumer inflation and ahead of the OPEC+ oil producers meeting in Vienna.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent, or 165.67 points, at 33,486.89, while the broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent, or 10.43 points, at 2,374.93.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.2 percent at 17,024.43. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 3,026.43.

South Korea’s Kospi was flat at 2,520.14. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent to 7,062.90. The SET fell 0.4 percent in Bangkok. India’s Sensex fell 0.3 percent and Taiwan’s Taiex rose 0.1 percent.

OPEC+ members, whose oil income underpins their economies, are due to try to reach consensus today on output cuts after postponing a meeting originally scheduled for Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major U.S. stocks rose 0.04 percent on Thursday to 35,430.42, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent to 4,550.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which mainly includes technology companies, fell 0.2 percent to 14,258.49.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond fell six basis points to 4.278 per cent from 4.336 per cent late Tuesday.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk