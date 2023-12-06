December 6, 2023
Oil prices briefly rose as Russia suggested more OPEC+ cuts in 2024 would weigh on the market


Shutterstock

  • Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after Russia suggested the possibility of more OPEC+ production cuts in 2024.

  • But oil prices pared gains later with both Brent crude and WTI falling about 0.8%.

  • OPEC+ nations have already committed to cutting output by 2.2 million barrels a day during the first quarter.

Oil prices rose temporarily on Tuesday after Russia suggested OPEC+ could cut output even more next year.

International benchmarks Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate briefly rose about 1% each. But oil prices pared gains later and both Brent and WTI fell by about 0.8%.

The price rise came shortly after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned energy markets that OPEC+ could impose more production cuts in the first quarter of next year if existing cuts do not eliminate “speculation and volatility” in oil markets. Is.

OPEC+ nations have already committed to cutting output by 2.2 million barrels a day until the first quarter of 2024.

Saudi Arabia’s energy chief previously said the cartel had cut its output several times in the past year in a bid to boost crude prices and remove distortions in the oil market.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have also taken additional measures to put pressure on oil supplies to the market. Both countries agreed to voluntarily cut their output by 1.3 million barrels a day by the end of the year, sending oil prices briefly to a 10-month high in September.

But since then, crude oil prices have fallen about 20% amid signs of slowing global growth, China’s continuing economic problems and recent doubt that OPEC+ members will actually meet pledged production cuts.

Still, Goldman Sachs strategists said as recently as last week that oil could potentially reach $100 a barrel in 2024 if energy markets see supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Taiwan has stepped up security of key technology, but says it will not affect chipmakers’ business

December 6, 2023
Student Government's Student Organization Activity Fund is expected to expire in December

Student Government’s Student Organization Activity Fund is expected to expire in December

December 6, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Taiwan has stepped up security of key technology, but says it will not affect chipmakers’ business

December 6, 2023
Student Government's Student Organization Activity Fund is expected to expire in December

Student Government’s Student Organization Activity Fund is expected to expire in December

December 6, 2023
Why is the EU now planning to delay post-Brexit tariffs on electric vehicles?

Why is the EU now planning to delay post-Brexit tariffs on electric vehicles?

December 6, 2023
The problem with Elon Musk's

The problem with Elon Musk’s

December 6, 2023
Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to disable jet's engine during flight escapes attempted murder charge

Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to disable jet’s engine during flight escapes attempted murder charge

December 6, 2023
SPEY Resources Corporation acquired the securities of First Responder Technologies Inc.

SPEY Resources Corporation acquired the securities of First Responder Technologies Inc.

December 6, 2023