Oil prices bounce after falling below key range as report says Saudi Arabia plans to extend production cuts until 2024

U.S. and international oil prices rose more than 4% on Friday after a week of decline.

According to the Financial Times report, Saudi Arabia is considering extending the production cuts until 2024.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet in Vienna on November 26 to discuss any adjustments to production.

West Texas Intermediate jumped 4.03% to $75.80 a barrel and international benchmark Brent crude rose 4.24% to $80.70 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell to multi-month lows, falling below the crucial $80 per barrel threshold at the start of the week.

Saudi officials may extend the country’s current one million barrel per day cut until at least the spring, sources familiar told the FT.

Previously, the voluntary cuts were expected to end at the end of 2023.

OPEC+ leaders are due to meet in Vienna on November 26 to finalize any new decisions on oil production among member countries, and any further production cuts could escalate tensions with the US. Falling oil prices will be the main reason for the cuts, but the report said some members are concerned about the Israel-Palestine conflict and the emerging crisis in Gaza.

The conflict could lead to additional OPEC+ cuts of one million barrels per day, one person said. According to the FT, Kuwait, Algeria and Iran are the members most incensed by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

No final decision has been made, and sources say any public comments from Prince Abdulaziz bin Salam will steer away from Israel-Palestine and focus on oil markets.

“You should not underestimate the level of anger and the pressure that Gulf leaders feel from their populations to respond one way or the other,” a source told the FT.

