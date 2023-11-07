Oil prices are at their lowest level since August. Everything is going on in the crude oil market here.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level since August on Tuesday, with WTI crude falling below $80 a barrel.

Economic data from China was mixed, while top OPEC+ producers are extending supply cuts.

Oil prices have wiped out almost all the gains made since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Oil prices fell to their lowest since August on Tuesday amid a mix of factors weighing on the commodity.

West Texas Intermediate fell 2.2% to $79.08 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude fell 2.1% to $83.39 a barrel. Brent reached close to $100 in September.

Both oil benchmarks have erased almost all gains since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the first week of October. Energy market traders appear to have ignored the risk premium of a prolonged war, the regional oil supply crisis and potential spillover effects.

“Traders have yet to see the outbreak of Middle Eastern hostilities impacting supply further,” David Morrison, senior markets analyst at Trade Nation, said in email comments. “Instead, it is the demand side that is the focus with concerns about economic weakness in China and price curbs elsewhere.”

mixed china approach

China’s economic growth has been faltering for months, and there are still little signs of a much-anticipated rebound after the pandemic.

While China imported about 13.5% more crude this October than last October, this was partly due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed even a year ago.

Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy saw its trade surplus unexpectedly fall last month, with exports falling 6.4% year on year and imports falling 6.2%.

Russia and Saudi Arabia

Supply cuts from OPEC+ put pressure on oil prices earlier this year, but its latest moves are not producing the same results.

Top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have pledged to continue cutting their oil supplies through the end of the year, officials said this week.

According to the November 5 announcement, Saudi Arabia will continue its voluntary cuts of 1 million barrels per day, while Russia will continue its cuts of 300,000 barrels per day until December 2023. Both countries are expected to review the situation again next month to decide whether to deepen those cuts or ramp up production again.

Higher interest rates for longer periods

With its 11 interest rate hikes since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has led other central banks in ending the easy-money era.

This has impacted economic growth around the world as businesses struggle under the changing monetary policy regime – which ultimately reduces demand for oil.

Craig Erlam, senior analyst at OANDA, said: “We are seeing data that confirms that economies are struggling under the pressure of higher interest rates, which are not expected to decline soon, which may also contribute to a reversal of oil’s gains. It is possible.” “It is no surprise that Saudi Arabia and Russia have committed to cuts at the end of the year, it is just a question of whether they will be extended. That they have not already done so perhaps suggests that some There is also reluctance, which may have some impact on prices.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com