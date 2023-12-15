December 15, 2023
Oil posts first weekly gain since October on Fed relief rally


(Bloomberg) — Oil was set to post its first weekly gain in nearly two months after dovish signals from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday sent the market into a bullish mood.

Global benchmark Brent was trading near $77 a barrel after rising more than 4% in the past two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was below $72. Since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Treasuries have increased and the dollar has weakened, policymakers are now turning their attention to when to cut borrowing costs. The softening greenback increases the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

The modest rise followed seven straight weeks of decline, sending futures to their lowest level since June just ahead of the Fed meeting. An increase in exports from non-OPEC countries, including the US, and concerns over a weak demand outlook are weighing on prices, while there is also some doubt over whether all OPEC members will adhere to deeper voluntary cuts.

“Despite the recent improvement, crude oil prices remain relatively close to recent lows” as the global demand and supply balance has softened, said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. in Mumbai. “Despite recent production cuts by OPEC+, projections of higher non-OPEC supply led by the US may act as a limiting factor on further price increases.”

The International Energy Agency on Thursday raised its bearish outlook, cutting its forecast for global oil demand to rise by about 400,000 barrels per day this quarter as economic activity weakens. The Paris-based consumer organization expects growth to nearly halve next year to about 1.1 million barrels a day.

Timespreads are also still showing signs of weakness, with both Brent and WTI in bearish territory – with the latter contracts trading at a premium to the middle of next year. Brent’s six-month spread in contango was last at 38 cents a barrel, compared to $1.67 a barrel a month ago in the opposite, bullish backwardation structure.

