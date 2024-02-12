Oil markets are tighter than oil prices

Oil prices continue to trade in a tight range in the new year as recession threats outweigh concerns over weak fundamentals and geopolitical risks. Last week, commodity analysts at Standard Chartered argued that oil fundamentals were in a better position than the market, and the market was discounting geopolitical risks heavily.

This week, Standard Chartered is back again, noting a sharp improvement in oil balances in the current year compared to 2022, suggesting the market is much tighter than current prices suggest.

According to Stanchart, The global oil surplus we are currently seeing is due to seasonal weakness in the month of January; However, this time the surplus is much lower than the average of the last two decades.

StanChart notes that January inventory draws have occurred in only three years since 2004, with an average of 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) built in the first month of the year. A mega-surplus of 3.4 MB/day was recorded in January 2023; The third-largest surplus in any month over the past 20 years, with only two months posting larger numbers at the beginning of the pandemic. This year’s surplus appears to be well below average, with Stanchart putting it at just 0.3 MB/day. RELATED: US oil drilling activity stalls

Even better for bulls, StanChart predicts that this surplus is temporary and will turn into a 1.6mb/d deficit in February. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is even more optimistic and estimates a 2.3 Mb/d deficit.

The improvement in global oil balance is reflected in US weekly data. StanChart points out that of the first five readings from its proprietary oil data bull-bear index in 2023, two were ultra-bearish while three were extremely bearish. In contrast, the first five readings of the current year have been neutral, mildly bullish, bullish, extremely bullish and mildly bullish, while the four-week average shows a strong upward trend. The latest EIA release is slightly bullish, while Straunchart’s Bull-Bear Index improved to +22.4.

Commodity experts reported that US crude oil production fully recovered to 13.3 mb/d after the recent freeze-related decline; However, analysts predict there is little scope for further growth for the rest of the year. Standard Chartered says there will be very limited growth in US crude oil supply in 2024, with growth above 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) in December 2023 expected to turn negative in December 2024.

The EIA is even more pessimistic on US crude oil production, and has predicted that US supply growth will turn negative in early September.

Source: Standard Chartered Research

JP Morgan: Crude oil will increase by $ 10 more by May

There is more good news for oil bulls. A growing number of analysts are saying that the decline in oil prices is limited at this time and that oil prices are expected to rise as the months go by. According to JPMorgan, the oil market outlook “Market tightening forecast continues with prices rising by $10 by May, JPM’s forecast assumes OPEC+ leaders will reduce cuts by 400K bbl/day from April and places no risk premium on Middle East turmoil. JPM says OPEC’s implementation of the new cuts has been “unclear” in the first month, with crude shipments based on a 30-day moving average down 1.3M bbl/day from the October peak. Meanwhile, current data is indicating an improvement in the global economy, with major markets such as the US, Europe, Japan, China and Singapore seeing steady declines in crude oil inventories over the past month. Meanwhile, data at the beginning of the current week showed a larger-than-expected decline in gasoline and distillate inventories, providing further support to the bullish sentiment.

Regarding energy stocks, Bank of America analysts have identified stocks that have high idiosyncratic risk, meaning stocks where fundamentals could improve dramatically. According to BofA, “Using… Long-short stock selection strategies based on EPS revisions, earnings growth, returns on equity, and analysts’ outlook may have generated more alpha within the niche universe, less within the macro universe. In the energy sector, BofA has chosen philips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Exxon Mobil Corporation, (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) are the stocks with the most typical risk.

Meanwhile, in a technical analysis report, Oppenheimer revealed one buy and one sell view, and recommended buying Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and sales Nabors Industries Limited (NYSE:NBR).

By Alex Kimani for OilPrice.com

