Global oil markets are under heavy pressure as prices hit a five-month low: record US supplies.

US crude oil production reached a new all-time high of 13.2 million barrels per day in September, more than any other country and accounting for one in eight barrels of global output, according to data released last week.

The additional volume has beaten official forecasts and raised questions about claims by Wall Street or the US oil industry that is restricted by environmental regulations. They are creating problems for the OPEC+ oil cartel, which last week agreed to extend its members’ own volume cuts to prop up faltering prices.

The new supply is also causing discomfort for the Biden administration, as US officials join efforts to phase out fossil fuels at UN climate talks in Dubai.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since July, with analysts saying the move was due to higher-than-expected production from US shale fields.

“US supply was probably the biggest surprise of the surprises,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, calling it “the main reason” the market didn’t tighten up as much as people expected.

That’s a sharp contrast from three years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused oil prices to collapse and drilling companies idled rigs and laid off workers. Subsequently, Wall Street’s emphasis on financial returns over growth, fears about the availability of prime acreage worth drilling, and President Joe Biden’s combative stance toward the region led to fears that the industry’s best days were behind it. .

According to the International Energy Agency, the US accounts for 80 percent of the expansion in global oil supply this year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates its production is set to grow by 850,000 b/d, much slower than the pace seen earlier in the shale revolution, but much faster than analysts had anticipated.

Growth has been strongest in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the most abundant oil field in North America and the scene of a flurry of corporate dealmaking that points to further production gains.

On new wells in the Permian, average oil production per drilling rig has increased to 1,319 b/d. A decade ago this figure was around 183 b/d. Major producers including Devon Energy, EOG Resources and ExxonMobil all reported increases in Permian production in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.

Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources, the Permian’s largest producer, said he was “very surprised” by the growth, which was nearly double his estimate a year earlier. “Because of that, there’s a good chance we could reach 15 million barrels a day within five years,” he said, referring to total U.S. volumes.

Permian Basin oil well production surges © Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg

New technology and increased capabilities are enabling drillers to squeeze more out of the ground, building on breakthroughs like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, which sparked the shale revolution in the mid-2000s. The advancement means drillers can now drill holes more than three miles horizontally – or laterally – through rock.

Chevron’s chief technology officer, Aimier Bonner, said shale is “relatively early in its life” in terms of technological advances that could lead to higher productivity.

“We’ve seen that we can drill longer laterals, we’ve improved drilling efficiency, we’re contacting more reservoirs, we’re getting more data that is helping us make better decisions – and our initial The technology pilots are showing us that there is more out there,” she said. “My view is that there’s a lot more to come – and that’s what we’re working on.”

US oil supermajors are increasing investment after austerity following the collapse of oil prices in 2020. Exxon has agreed to buy Pioneer for $60 billion and Chevron is spending $53 billion on Hess as they bet on strong demand for fossil fuels in the future.

Since the Covid-induced recession, rising prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have spurred producers to drill. Natural gas production in the US is also at a record high, exceeding 125 billion cubic feet per day in September.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is probably due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The surge in oil and gas production has drawn accusations of hypocrisy as the Biden administration urges countries to move away from fossil fuels at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Biden, who entered the White House on a promise to “transition off oil,” has since urged greater levels of drilling to keep fuel prices under control.

Biden initially sought to halt new drilling on public lands and has restricted lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. Despite this, oil production on federal lands and waters has also increased to record levels during his presidency.

“Positioning itself as a climate champion at the COP is largely a sham, given that it is the world’s largest oil and gas producer,” said Rena Garcia, senior fossil fuel campaigner at Friends of the Earth.

Industry executives applauded the administration’s change in tone, which they say makes energy security more pragmatic since the war in Ukraine.

“I think what we see in the U.S. is a recognition that there has to be a balance here,” said Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods, who attended the U.N. climate summit for the first time this week.

“I think the Biden administration in the US is committed to reducing emissions. , , But they also recognize that to meet people’s needs today – to heat their homes, cool them and provide affordable transportation – we have to make our existing system work,” Woods said.

John Kerry, America’s top climate diplomat, said the administration has signed on to “phase out unsustainable fossil fuels” and voted in favor of a G7 measure targeting net zero energy systems by 2050.

“The increased production is a reflection of Ukraine trying to come back from COVID and a reflection of what happened with Russia shutting off all gas to Europe. , , We are sending a lot there and to other places to try to help them,” he said.

A sharp decline in oil prices could cause US producers to scale back as they did during earlier recessions, which would ultimately reduce production.

“We’ll just have to see how it plays out,” said Harold Hamm, chairman of Continental Resources, the largest private oil producer in the US. “But so far, they have the determination and commitment to continue doing what they are doing.”

Additional reporting by Amanda Chu in New York and Aimee Williams in Dubai

